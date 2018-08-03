Giving back part of dynamic at Real’s Youth Volleyball Camps

“I really wanted to get better at serving overhand because I know that’s the better way to serve. I’ve been doing pretty good with that right now,” said Kaylie Shigematsu, 11, of Burbank. “This is my first year coming to this camp and I really like it. It’s really fun because the coaches make it fun and, at the same time, they make us try different things for us to get better. I made a lot of friends here and basically everyone here is my friend now … I want to maybe play in high school and I hope this will make me better.”