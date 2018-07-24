Tully Talk: The good and bad celebrated with the Tully Trophy

Summer is here and most local high school athletes are finally getting some time to relax after an eventful 2017-18 school year.
The year saw its share of remarkable achievements, successful teams and outstanding individuals who helped make the campaign memorable.
But along with the successes were disappointing moments and unique happenings that deserve recognition.
As is the yearly tradition, these deserving athletes, coaches and events from the four high schools — Burbank, Burroughs, Providence and Bellarmine-Jefferson — should be given special treatment.
So here is this year's list of Tully Trophy winners. To be a recipient, an individual, team or school has to exhibit meritorious or worthy accomplishment. Either that, or they have to have done something stupid or strange.
So without further ado, here are the lucky winners.
The hate to see you go trophy is given to Bellarmine-Jefferson High. The school is closing after serving the community since 1944. It is a sad ending for a school that has meant so much to so many and served the community for more than seven decades.
The not missing a beat trophy goes to the Burbank High football team and coach Adam Colman. The Bulldogs advanced to the CIF Southern Section Division VII semifinals after making the Division VIII championship game in 2016. The Bulldogs won the Pacific League title for the first time since 2009 and went 10-3, 7-0 in league.
The nice recovery trophy is awarded to Burbank High baseball coach Bob Hart. The longtime and highly respected coach suffered a heart attack during the offseason and battled his way back to lead the Bulldogs in the 2018 campaign.
The official dynasty trophy is given to the Burroughs High boys’ volleyball team. Under coach Joel Brinton the Indians captured their ninth straight Pacific League championship and have not lost a league match dating back to 2013.
The double your pleasure trophy goes to the Providence High girls’ and boys’ soccer teams. Both Pioneers squads won Independence League titles during the 2017-18 winter season.
The making a run for it trophy is given to Burroughs High runner Jagdeep Chahal. In cross-country the senior won the Pacific League individual title and in track and field he won league championships in the 1,600- and 3,200-meter events. In addition, he captured Division I and Masters Meet crowns in the 1,600 and advanced to the state meet in the 1,600 and 3,200.
The going out on top trophy is given to the Bellarmine-Jefferson High boys’ track and field team. Despite having just nine athletes, the Guards won the Santa Fe League title, giving the school its final league championship before it closed.
The goal-oriented trophy goes to Burroughs High boys’ soccer player Manny Gonzalez. Gonzalez set a new Indians freshman record for goals in a season with 16. He was the first Burroughs freshman in 35 years to earn all-league accolades.
The it takes two trophy goes to Burbank High boys’ and girls’ tennis coach Loi Phan. In the fall, he guided the Bulldogs girls to the CIF Southern Section quarterfinals and did the same with the boys in the spring.
The what’s in a name trophy goes to Conner Burroughs, who naturally competes for the Burroughs High boys’ volleyball team.
The best dressed trophy is given to Providence High boys’ soccer coach Ronald Neef. For matches, the coach usually sports a full suit, complete with bow tie and often a fashionable hat.
The double impact trophy is awarded to a pair of freshman girls’ basketball players, Faith Boulanger of Burroughs and Providence’s Melissa Zozulenko. Both were All-Area and All-CIF selections after leading their teams to league championships in their first seasons.
The making one last run trophy goes to Burbank High track and field coach Darin Wolf. Prior to his 18th season, Wolf made the decision to step down as coach and went out on top as his Bulldogs boys’ team secured the Pacific League championship.
The back in a flash trophy is given to an unnamed local baseball player. Shortly before a game, a starting player informed his coach he had left his spikes at home. The coach told the player he had exactly 10 minutes to go home to retrieve his shoes or he would be benched. The player made it back with about 30 seconds to spare.
The thank you for everything trophy goes to Burroughs High’s Marty Garrison. The Burroughs graduate is retiring after serving as a coach and most recently athletic director at the school. Affiliated with Burroughs for more than 50 years, Garrison will continue to organize the John Burroughs High Hall of Fame.
The tough loss trophy is awarded to the Burroughs High softball team. The Indians were beaten by cross-town rival Burbank, 4-3 in the final league game, losing a chance to secure a share of the Pacific League title.
The two-time winner trophy goes to Providence High’s Weston Tengan. The senior was the Liberty League Player of the Year in boys’ soccer and all-league in boys’ volleyball, helping the Pioneers to two league championships.
The pole position tradition trophy is given to Burroughs track and field athlete Elizabeth Switzer. The senior girls’ pole vaulter is the fourth Indians athlete in the past five years to advance to the state meet in the event.
All the winners can step forward and claim their awards. And please, keep your speeches brief.