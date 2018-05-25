Sports Briefs: Siy selected for All-Liberty League honor

Providence baseball's Siy named all-league
Providence High senior utility player Kobe Siy was the lone Pioneer to earn All-Liberty League honors on the singular team.
Siy, a pitcher and infielder, batted .486 in league with six runs batted and an on-base percentage of .600. On the mound, he had 33 strikeouts in 32 innings.
"Kobe Siy was our leader this year, he was a great kid and a very hard worker who was called upon to play every infield position and showed his versatility by leading the team with a .968 fielding percentage," Providence coach Gary Borg said. "He was a valuable asset and all-league recognition was well-deserved."
Providence finished 2-18, 0-8 in league.
Burbank High softball tryouts
The Burbank High softball program will be holding tryouts from 3-5 p.m. June 11-13 at McCambridge Park field No. 2.
The tryouts are open to any incoming players from ninth through 12th grades.
Players should arrive early to register.
Real's Youth Volleyball Camps
Boys' and girls' volleyball players 8-14 can hone their skills and learn about the sport at a Real's Youth Volleyball Camps.
Under the direction of Burroughs High girls' volleyball coach Edwin Real, the camps will be held at the school's gym. The sessions will run from general skills camp (2-5 p.m. June 4-7); setters/hitters camp (2-3:30 p.m. June 4-7); serve/pass/defense camp (3:30-5 p.m. June 4-7); general skills camp (9 a.m.-noon July 16-19); general skills camp (noon-3 p.m. Aug. 6-9).
The cost is $130 for the general skills camps and $100 for the other camps. There is also a discount for multiple camps.
The fee includes a camp T-shirt, knee pads and a water bottle.
Participants will learn fundamentals, including passing, spiking and serving. In addition, offensive and defensive formations will be taught, including serve reception, blocking and digging.
Real has more than 25 years of coaching experience. Former and current Burroughs players will be helping assist at the camps.
For more information, call (818) 558-4777 ext. 65903 or email edwinreal@burbankusd.org, or at realvbcamp@aol.com.
Burbank Bulldog baseball camps
Baseball players can hone their baseball skills and receive instruction in all facets of the sport at the Junior Bulldogs Camps.
One session will be for players 6-10 and take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 18-22 and the other session will be for players 11-14 and will take place at the same time July 30-Aug. 3. The cost is $175 for each session.
There will also be an incoming freshman camp and summer league tryout 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 2 and admission is free.
The camps will be held at Burbank High under of the direction of longtime coach Bob Hart.
Sign-ups can be made at BurbankHighSchoolBaseball.com or on site the first day dame of the camp. Space is limited.
Tribe Youth Basketball Camp
Under the direction of Burroughs High girls' basketball coach Vicky Oganyan and boys' coach Allan Ellis, boys and girls ages 6-14 can take part in the eighth annual Tribe Youth Basketball Camp at Burroughs High.
There will be a series of a sessions from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 29-June 1, June 4-7 and June 11-13. The cost is $155 for one session, $285 for two sessions and $395 for three sessions.
At the camp, players will learn shooting, passing, rebounding, ball handling, defense, footwork and team play, as well as take part in games. Campers will receive a T-shirt, will get a chance to win prizes and take part in a pizza party on the last day.
Campers may arrive early each morning for individual attention workouts starting at 8:45 a.m. Campers may bring a snack lunch each day or can purchase food and drinks at the snack bar.
Parents are invited to attend camp each day and are welcome to come to the week-ending awards ceremony held on the last day of camp. The final day will conclude with a variety of skills competitions.
To learn more go to www.victoriaoganyan.wixsite.com/tribeyouthcamp. For more information, contact Oganyan at tribebball@yahoo.com or Ellis at coachellis24@gmail.com, or call (818) 269-8686.
MVP youth hoop camp
Boys' and girls' basketball players who will be in fifth through eighth grades in September will get a chance to take part in the 18th annual MVP Summer Basketball Camp.
The camp will take place at Luther Burbank Middle School (3700 W. Jeffries Ave.) from 6-8 p.m. June 25-28.
The cost is $75 for residents and $85 for non-residents.
Registration materials are available at www.burbankparks.com or in person at the Burbank Sports Office.
The event is run by Mike Graceffo, longtime Catholic Youth Organization, Southern California Municipal Athletic Assn. and high school coach. Graceffo has more than 40 years coaching experience and was an instructor at camps run by Michael Jordan and B.J. Armstrong.
Graceffo has also coached in the American Roundball Corp. and has won championships at many levels, as well as coaching at all four area high schools.
Along with learning basketball fundamentals and skills, participants will receive a camp T-shirt.
Athletes will play pickup games, participate in basketball drills, take part in free throw and shooting contests, watch basketball videos and get a chance to win prizes.
The camp also regularly plays host to prominent basketball players and coaches from the area.
For more information, call (818) 238-5330.
Burbank Pickleball Club available
Indoor and outdoor pickleball is available in Burbank.
The Burbank Pickleball Club plays pickleball at the Olive Recreation Center and at Larry L. Maxam Park. From 8 a.m.-noon Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and from 5-8 p.m. Saturdays. Games will take place at Maxam Park. Indoor playing hours at Olive Recreation Center for the fall will be Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m.-noon.
There is also be free beginner instruction Wednesday from 8-9 a.m. at Maxam.
Questions can be emailed to Debbie Ludwig at debbieludwig@yahoo.com.