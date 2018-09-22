Burbank football sees lead slip away in league showdown with Arcadia

28.
BURBANK — How quickly momentum can change in a football game. Just ask the Burbank High team.
Leading by double digits in a crucial early Pacific League showdown with Arcadia, the Bulldogs’ defense forced a turnover to give the offense possession deep in Arcadia territory.
But a roughing-the-passer penalty nullified the interception. Minutes later, Arcadia scored a touchdown, the first seven points of what would be 35 unanswered, en route to a 45-28 victory over Burbank at Memorial Field on Friday.
“Huge swing,” Burbank Coach Adam Colman said. “We had a good chance to score. We get the personal foul, they go down and score, recover the onside, we don’t see the ball again and they get 14 points.”
Dylan Guerra’s touchdown on the possession that could have been cut short brought the Apaches to within four, 14-10. Arcadia recovered the onside kick on the ensuing kickoff.
It was 17-14 Arcadia 1:17 later. It would be a lead that would not be relinquished.
Burbank (2-3, 1-1 in league) led, 14-3, at the end of the first quarter on quarterback Matthew Porras’ 42-yard touchdown pass to Chadz Vang.
Isaac Glover got the scoring started on the game’s first possession with a four-yard touchdown run, capping a nine-play, 80-yard drive.
Glover, in his first game back from a injury, rushed for 114 yards in 20 carries with two touchdowns.
“We have a back now who can pound it,” Colman said. “It opens up our offense.”
An efficient offense was held mostly on the sidelines after the costly penalty early in the second quarter.
During one lengthy spam the Bulldogs’ offense had just one possession, which ended with a punt.
Meanwhile, the Apaches (3-2, 2-0) took the lead and increased it to 24-14 on Guerra’s touchdown to Ahmad Lipscomb.
Glover and the Burbank offense looked to answer on another long drive that began on its own 20, but a fumble on Arcadia’s 14 dashed those hopes.
Rolandis Whitener then dashed down the right side for 80 yards to give Arcadia a 31-14 lead.
“When you’re playing a team as talented as they are and you make mistakes, they capitalize,” Colman said. “We need to learn to withstand momentum shifts.”
Whitener was at it again early in the fourth quarter, this time a 48-yard touchdown run, increasing the Apaches cushion to 38-14.
But with a three-score deficit for Burbank, who never stopped fighting.
Porras (11 of 20 for 205 yards) picked up a low snap and found Duncan Smith (three catches for 118 yards) one-on-one for an 80-yard touchdown.
It was the first of two late touchdowns from Porras to Smith.
Porras also added 85 rushing yards. Vang finished the game with 63 on five carries.
“We played well, but not well enough to win,” Colman said. “When you’re playing one of the top teams in the league, it’s a couple plays, this or that.”