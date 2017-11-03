Burbank tennis moves on to CIF quarterfinals

For the first time in 14 years, the Burbank High girls’ tennis team is headed to the CIF Southern Section quarterfinals.

Burbank advanced to the quarterfinal round of the Division II playoffs with a 12-6 win over Riverside Poly on Friday at home.

Burbank (11-4), which finished third in the Pacific League, won all nine singles sets against Poly (14-5), the Inland Valley League champion.

“We knew it was going to be our singles against their doubles,” Burbank coach Loi Phan said. “I figured the first one to blink was going to lose. ...But I was confident that our singles would come through.”

The Bulldogs received singles sweeps from Kristina Kirakosyan, 6-0, 6-2, 6-0, Alice Avedikian, 6-0, 6-4, 6-0, and Johana Faraj, 6-0, 6-3, 6-2.

In doubles, Bella La Manna an Elza Vardanyan won two, 6-4, 6-2, and Jinette Faraj and Emilie Siraki took one, 6-2.

The Bulldogs will be at home Monday for the quarterfinals when they will take on No. 1-seed Beckman.

It is the first quarterfinal appearance by Burbank since 2003 when it lost to Long Beach Poly, 16-2.

