Burbank volleyball swept by Arcadia in league finale

Liu paced the Apaches in the opening game, tallying eight kills. After three ties in the early going of game one, Arcadia took the lead, 5-4, on an ace from Ryuen Le. Arcadia increased its lead to 15-9, before the Bulldogs went on a 3-0 run to cut the advantage to 15-12. But that would be as close as Burbank would come, as the Apaches finished the game by winning the final six points.