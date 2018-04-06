Turning on the AC: Sadness won’t deter celebration for Bell-Jeff’s Martinez

Since mid-October, there hasn’t been much positive news out of Bellarmine-Jefferson High.

That’s not surprising given the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Los Angeles announced around that time that it would be shuttering Bell-Jeff’s doors for at least a year and maybe forever.

In sports, the atmosphere has been equally dreary with some programs folding and others fielding the bare minimum amount of athletes needed to compete.

Guards athletic director Fred Martinez, a class of 1981 alumnus, decided that it was time for a reprieve.

So, amongst the sadness, there will be some joy and a celebration of athletic excellence.

On Saturday, April 14, Bell-Jeff will hold its hall of fame dinner and gala at St. Eleanor’s Hall in which eight former athletes, coaches and life-time supporters will be inducted.

The class is highlighted by former WBNA player Jaclyn Johnson, NCAA men’s basketball standout Ruben Douglas and venerable coach Jim Couch. Other inductees are Leticia Cabrera, Alfee Enciso, Steve Cormier, Hal Krug, Eli Essa and Jimmy Balderas.

“I thought it was long overdue that we needed to recognize our athletic past and the people that have supported the athletics here,” Martinez said. “We don’t retire numbers, so I thought the best thing to do was to establish a hall of fame like Burbank has. A number of other schools have done it, too.”

The dinner had been a project four years in the making for Martinez, who said he originally planned to have the gala in January or February. That was the idea, however, before news of the school’s closing was made Oct. 18.

Ever since that fateful declaration, Martinez ran into several hurdles.

“I’ve been trying to get it off the ground and it’s been difficult,” he said. “I had to move the date because, and I have to tell the truth, it’s been hard to get people to reinvest in the school after the announcement of the closure.

“People don’t want me to say those things, but it’s true.”

Before the school’s fate was even announced in October, several of Bell-Jeff’s top athletes transferred out and celebrated squads like the CIF championship girls’ basketball team disbanded.

Yet, Martinez soldiered on.

“I got a number of people who believed in the cause and they’re supporting,” he said.

The eight members of the first class will be presented plaques and hall of fame rings.

“I still want to celebrate and keep the past; the past still needs to be respected,” Martinez said. “This is the one thing that I took control over to make sure it happens.”

Martinez said that a hall of fame plaque will be kept in the school’s library, while the diocese decides the future of the campus.

When asked about the future of the Bell-Jeff Athletics Hall of Fame, Martinez pledged that the school’s first class will not be its last.

“There’s going to be a full group that I’ve already talked to for next year that’s going to be helping me out going forward,” Martinez said. “The hall of fame will be yearly or bi-yearly. So, we’ll continue on Bellarmine-Jefferson’s tradition.”

No one would have faulted Martinez had he just decided to quit. Yet, that just wasn’t in his nature.

“I hope the school will reopen as is the plan and what’s happening is sad, but the one thing we’re not at Bell-Jeff is quitters,” Martinez said. “We’re fighters. That’s as much a part of our athletic heritage as is winning.”

