Burbank, Burroughs boys' tennis on road to open CIF playoffs

The Burbank High boys' tennis team received its share of competition in the Pacific League this season against top finishers Arcadia and Crescenta Valley.
The Bulldogs finished third in league behind the league-champion Apaches and runner-up Falcons.
Burbank is hoping to put some of that experience to work in the CIF Southern Section Division III playoffs. The Bulldogs open the postseason at 3 p.m. Wednesday, when they travel to Gahr for a Division III first-round contest.
Burroughs also qualified for the playoffs and will be on the road Tuesday at Long Beach Wilson for a Division IV wild-card match.
"Of our losses in league, two were against Arcadia, who everyone lost to, and the other two are to CV," said Burbank Coach Loi Phan, whose team is 11-5. "So playing those teams in our league was pretty tough. That was good competition for us."
Phan said he was surprised when he learned that his squad garnered a first-round berth.
"I was pretty shocked that we didn't get put in the wild-card round," Phan said. "I thought for sure we would get a wild-card match and have to play Tuesday. That's usually how it goes with us.
"I can't even remember when we got to play in the first round right away. Even when we finished second before we got a wild-card, so this is very surprising to me."
Gahr (13-2) is the San Gabriel League champion.
"I really don't know much about them," Phan said. "I looked at some of the teams that they have played and their league and I'm not very familiar with most of their opponents."
If the Bulldogs are successful in their opener, they will move to the second round Friday when they will take on Hacienda Heights Los Altos (11-3-1; No. 2 Hacienda League) or Simi Valley (11-7; No. 3 Coastal Canyon League).
Burroughs (6-8) qualified for the playoffs after placing fourth in the Pacific League and returns to the postseason after not qualifying in 2017.
Wilson (13-6) is the second place team from the Moore League.
A win would advance the Indians to Wednesday's first round where they would take on No. 2-seeded Bolsa Grande (16-3).
