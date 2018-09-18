Weekly Football Previews: Burroughs vs. Glendale; Burbank vs. Arcadia

BURROUGHS VS. GLENDALE
WHEN: 7 p.m. Thursday
WHERE: Memorial Field (Burroughs High)
RECORDS: The Indians are 0-4, 1-0 in the Pacific League; the Nitros are 1-3, 0-1
LAST WEEK: Burroughs lost to Arcadia, 45-27; Glendale lost to Pasadena, 48-7.
OUTLOOK: The Indians get the chance to climb into the win column and get rolling in the Pacific League against the visiting Nitros. Burroughs has had problems putting together four quarters of football this season and that was evident in the loss to the Apaches. But, even in the loss, Burroughs had some solid performances. Quarterback, Nathan Piper threw for 114 yards, including a touchdown. The senior also rushed for a touchdown. Sophomore running back Luke Rogers was the workhorse of the Indians offense, as he carried the ball 35 times for 76 yards and a touchdown. Glendale has had its share of struggles as well this season. The lone win of the campaign for the Nitros came in a 33-24 nonleague victory against Ribet Academy. Last week, Glendale’s only score came on a 19-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Trent Lousararian to Seth Harley.
SOMETHING INTERESTING: Burroughs will look to snap a five-game losing streak, with its last win coming Oct. 26, 2017 in a Pacific League contest against Hoover, 49-14.
BURBANK VS ARCADIA
WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday
WHERE: Memorial Field (Burroughs High)
RECORDS: The Bulldogs and Apaches are 2-2, 1-0 in the Pacific League
LAST WEEK: Burbank defeated Hoover, 44-26; Arcadia defeated Burroughs, 45-27
OUTLOOK: The Pacific League game between the Bulldogs and Apaches is shaping up to be a matchup that could have league-title implications. In 2017, Burbank defeated Arcadia, 17-14, in a result that ultimately decided the league championship, as the Bulldogs finished first and the Apaches were second, suffering their only league loss against the Bulldogs. This season, many have picked Arcadia to win the Pacific League crown. Last week, Burbank scored early and often as it built a 30-0 lead at the end of the first quarter. Sophomore Max Mendieta carried nine times for 142 yards and scored three touchdowns on runs of 1, 1, and 57 yards. Senior quarterback Matthew Porras completed seven of 10 passes for 109 yards and three touchdowns. Porras connected on touchdown passes of 30 and 24 yards to Erik Harutyunyan in the second quarter. Harutyunyan caught four passes for 75 yards. Arcadia, ranked No. 10 in CIF Southern Section Division VIII, has an accomplished quarterback in junior Dylan Guerra, who has completed 78 of 111 passes for 1,181 yards with 10 touchdowns and two interceptions.
SOMETHING INTERESTING: While Arcadia is first among league teams in points averaged per game (35.6), Burbank ranks second (34.5).