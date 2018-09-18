Weekly Football Previews: Burroughs vs. Glendale; Burbank vs. Arcadia

OUTLOOK: The Pacific League game between the Bulldogs and Apaches is shaping up to be a matchup that could have league-title implications. In 2017, Burbank defeated Arcadia, 17-14, in a result that ultimately decided the league championship, as the Bulldogs finished first and the Apaches were second, suffering their only league loss against the Bulldogs. This season, many have picked Arcadia to win the Pacific League crown. Last week, Burbank scored early and often as it built a 30-0 lead at the end of the first quarter. Sophomore Max Mendieta carried nine times for 142 yards and scored three touchdowns on runs of 1, 1, and 57 yards. Senior quarterback Matthew Porras completed seven of 10 passes for 109 yards and three touchdowns. Porras connected on touchdown passes of 30 and 24 yards to Erik Harutyunyan in the second quarter. Harutyunyan caught four passes for 75 yards. Arcadia, ranked No. 10 in CIF Southern Section Division VIII, has an accomplished quarterback in junior Dylan Guerra, who has completed 78 of 111 passes for 1,181 yards with 10 touchdowns and two interceptions.