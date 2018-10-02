Weekly Football Previews: Burbank vs. Crescenta Valley; Burroughs vs. Muir

BURBANK VS. CRESCENTA VALLEY
WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday
WHERE: Memorial Field (Burroughs High)
RECORDS: The Bulldogs are 3-3, 2-1 in the Pacific League; the Falcons are 6-0, 3-0
LAST WEEK: Burbank defeated Pasadena, 52-14; Crescenta Valley defeated Burroughs, 28-7
OUTLOOK: Burbank, the defending Pacific League champion, was able to bounce back with a win last week after losing to Arcadia the previous week. The Falcons and Apaches are the lone undefeated league teams and are tied for first with 3-0 records. Burbank and Muir are knotted in third place at 2-1. The Bulldogs had a host of fine performances in the win against Pasadena, the best coming from senior receiver/defensive back Erik Harutyunyan, who had 165 yards in eight catches for three touchdowns and tallied two interceptions. Senior quarterback Matthew Porras threw for 273 yards and four touchdowns with an interception on 18-for-28 passing. Burbank junior running back Isaac Glover ran in three scores for 125 yards in 17 carries and senior tight end Duncan Smith finished with seven receptions for 85 yards and a touchdown. The Falcons counter with quarterback Coyle Doyle, who is having a monster season. The senior has completed 96 of 149 passes for 1,288 yards with seven touchdowns and four interceptions. In addition, he has 115 carries for 874 yards and 18 touchdowns. Junior receiver Colby Rees has 18 catches for 306 yards and three touchdowns.
SOMETHING INTERESTING: Doyle has 18 of Crescenta Valley’s 19 rushing touchdowns this season.
BURROUGHS VS. MUIR
WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday
WHERE: Muir High
RECORDS: The Indians are 1-5, 1-2 in the Pacific League; the Mustangs are 5-1, 2-1
LAST WEEK: Burroughs lost to Crescenta Valley, 28-7; Muir defeated Glendale, 51-0
OUTLOOK: In what has become a trend this season, Burroughs played well in the early going against Crescenta Valley only to fade later in the contest. The Indians trailed just 7-0 at halftime. But Burroughs struggled in the third quarter, surrendering 21 points. The lone Indians score came with 32 seconds in the game when junior quarterback Nicholas Garcia ran in a 30-yard touchdown. Garcia had 46 yards in two carries, while senior quarterback Nathan Piper threw for 109 yards and an interception on 11-of-31 passing. Muir junior running back Chuck Shull finished with 87 yards rushing in six carries and three touchdowns against Glendale. Senior quarterback Brian Love completed five of nine passes for 170 yards and two touchdowns before being taken out in the third quarter. The Indians, who haven’t qualified for the CIF Southern Section playoffs since 2015, have four more games in the regular season to try and turn things around, including league contests against Hoover (Oct. 11), Pasadena (Oct. 19) and rival Burbank (Oct. 26).
SOMETHING INTERESTING: Muir’s only loss this season came in league against Crescenta Valley on Sept. 19, 31-7.