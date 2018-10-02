Weekly Football Previews: Burbank vs. Crescenta Valley; Burroughs vs. Muir

OUTLOOK: Burbank, the defending Pacific League champion, was able to bounce back with a win last week after losing to Arcadia the previous week. The Falcons and Apaches are the lone undefeated league teams and are tied for first with 3-0 records. Burbank and Muir are knotted in third place at 2-1. The Bulldogs had a host of fine performances in the win against Pasadena, the best coming from senior receiver/defensive back Erik Harutyunyan, who had 165 yards in eight catches for three touchdowns and tallied two interceptions. Senior quarterback Matthew Porras threw for 273 yards and four touchdowns with an interception on 18-for-28 passing. Burbank junior running back Isaac Glover ran in three scores for 125 yards in 17 carries and senior tight end Duncan Smith finished with seven receptions for 85 yards and a touchdown. The Falcons counter with quarterback Coyle Doyle, who is having a monster season. The senior has completed 96 of 149 passes for 1,288 yards with seven touchdowns and four interceptions. In addition, he has 115 carries for 874 yards and 18 touchdowns. Junior receiver Colby Rees has 18 catches for 306 yards and three touchdowns.