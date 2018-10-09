Weekly Football Previews: Burroughs vs. Hoover (canceled); Burbank vs. Muir

For the second straight week, Hoover will forfeit a Pacific League game. Hoover forfeited last week’s contest against Pasadena following a fight on Hoover’s campus. The Tornadoes were set the play Burroughs at 7 p.m. Thursday at Glendale High’s Moyse Field. However, school officials made the decision to cancel the game Monday. The game goes down as a forfeit win for the Indians. It’s not clear if Hoover will play its two remaining league games. Hoover is set to face Crescenta Valley on Oct. 19 and crosstown rival Glendale in the “Battle for the Victory Bell” on Oct. 25. Hoover last competed Sept. 27, when it suffered a 47-7 road league loss to Arcadia. The Tornadoes are 1-7, 0-5 in league following the forfeit, while Burroughs is 2-6, 2-3. The Indians are coming off a week in which they suffered a 36-0 Pacific League loss to Muir. Coach Rand Holdren is looking to find a game for Burroughs this week. If an alternative opponent isn’t found, the Indians will return to action Oct. 19 with a league contest on the road against Pasadena. This is the second consecutive season the Indians will end up playing nine games instead of 10. In 2017, Burroughs had its nonleague game on the road against West Ranch cancelled because of the La Tuna Fire.