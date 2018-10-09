Weekly Football Previews: Burroughs vs. Hoover (canceled); Burbank vs. Muir

BURROUGHS VS. HOOVER (CANCELED)
For the second straight week, Hoover will forfeit a Pacific League game. Hoover forfeited last week’s contest against Pasadena following a fight on Hoover’s campus. The Tornadoes were set the play Burroughs at 7 p.m. Thursday at Glendale High’s Moyse Field. However, school officials made the decision to cancel the game Monday. The game goes down as a forfeit win for the Indians. It’s not clear if Hoover will play its two remaining league games. Hoover is set to face Crescenta Valley on Oct. 19 and crosstown rival Glendale in the “Battle for the Victory Bell” on Oct. 25. Hoover last competed Sept. 27, when it suffered a 47-7 road league loss to Arcadia. The Tornadoes are 1-7, 0-5 in league following the forfeit, while Burroughs is 2-6, 2-3. The Indians are coming off a week in which they suffered a 36-0 Pacific League loss to Muir. Coach Rand Holdren is looking to find a game for Burroughs this week. If an alternative opponent isn’t found, the Indians will return to action Oct. 19 with a league contest on the road against Pasadena. This is the second consecutive season the Indians will end up playing nine games instead of 10. In 2017, Burroughs had its nonleague game on the road against West Ranch cancelled because of the La Tuna Fire.
BURBANK VS. MUIR
WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday
WHERE: Muir High
RECORDS: The Bulldogs are 4-3, 3-1 in the Pacific League; the Mustangs are 6-1, 3-1
LAST WEEK: Burbank defeated Crescenta Vallley, 45-23; Muir defeated Burroughs, 36-0
OUTLOOK: The Bulldogs are coming off an impressive and crucial league victory against previously undefeated Crescenta Valley. The win kept defendng-champion Burbank in the hunt for a second-straight Pacific League championship. With Arcadia (5-2, 4-0 in league) sitting in first place in league, the Bulldogs, Mustangs and Falcons are all tied for second with 3-1 league marks with three games remaining. It was the Vincent Vang show in the win against Crescenta Valley, as the senior safety intercepted three passes, returned two for touchdowns and finished with four of his team’s overall six takeaways. Senior quarterback Mattjew Porras completed 10 of 20 passes for 216 yards with one touchdown and one interception. His fleet feet translated into 16 carries for 71 yards and one score. Junior running back running back Isaac Glover finished with 19 carries for 100 yards and one score. Muir counters with a solid quarterback in senior Brian Love and a good running back in senior Jahlique Stephens.
SOMETHING INTERESTING: Muir’s only loss came Sept. 14 in a 31-7 Pacific League defeat to Crescenta Valley.