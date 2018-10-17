Weekly Football Previews: Burbank vs. Glendale; Burroughs vs. Pasadena

BURBANK VS. GLENDALE
WHEN: 7 p.m. Thursday
WHERE: Moyse Field (Glendale High)
RECORDS: The Bulldogs are 5-3, 4-1 in the Pacific League; the Nitros are 1-7, 0-5
LAST WEEK: Burbank defeated Muir, 15-14; Glendale lost to Crescenta Valley, 49-22
OUTLOOK: Both Burbank and Glendale have very short weeks in preparation for their Pacific League game. Because of inclement weather that included lightning that pelted the area Friday night, the Bulldogs and Indians had their respective games postponed and had to finish the contests Saturday. With the win, the Bulldogs stay in contention for their second straight league championship, as they are tied for second with Crescenta Valley (7-1, 4-1). The two trail league-leading Arcadia (6-2, 5-0) by one game with two remaining. Burbank pulled out the thrilling win last week with a late touchdown. With 3:11 remaining, senior quarterback Matthew Porras dropped back and floated a ball to tight end Duncan Smith on a fade to the back of the end zone. In between two defenders, Smith went up for the ball and came down with it, crashing to the ground for a 17-yard touchdown reception that put Burbank ahead, 15-14. The Bulldogs’ defense stepped up, including stopping Muir at the 1-yard line on one occasion and at the 12 on the last play of the game, with Smith coming up with a big sack to end things. Glendale has a solid quarterback in senior Trent Lousararian, who threw for more than 200 yards against Crescenta Valley. The Nitros’ lone win came in a nonleague contrast Sept. 7 against Ribet Acadamy, 33-24.
SOMETHING INTERESTING: While Burbank is averaging 34.7 points a game, Glendale is averaging 11.9.
BURROUGHS VS. PASADENA
WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday
WHERE: Pasadena High
RECORDS: The Indians are 2-6, 2-3 in the Pacific League; the Bulldogs are 4-4, 2-3
LAST WEEK: Burroughs didn’t play; Pasadena lost to Arcadia, 38-14
OUTLOOK: It will have been 14 days since Burroughs last took the field for a game when it takes on host Pasadena. The Indians won their last game last week by forfeit after Hoover pulled out following repercussions from a fight that took part on campus Oct. 3. The last contest for Burroughs was Oct. 5, when it was shut out by Muir, 36-0, in Pacific League play. Burroughs stands in fifth place in league with two games remaining. Since there are just three guaranteed playoff spots granted from the Pacific League, it looks like the Indians’ will likely miss the postseason for the third consecutive season. Burroughs has been led this season on offense by sophomore Luke Rogers, who has 161 carries for 619 yards and three touchdowns. Senior quarterback Nathan Piper has thrown for 574 yards and three touchdowns. Pasadena has a good quarterback in senior Andreas Solling and a solid running back in senior Malach iLangley, who had a pair of touchdowns against Arcadia.
SOMETHING INTERESTING: Burroughs hasn’t won more than four games in a season since 2015, when it went 10-1 and captured the Pacific League championship.