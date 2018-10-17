Weekly Football Previews: Burbank vs. Glendale; Burroughs vs. Pasadena

OUTLOOK: Both Burbank and Glendale have very short weeks in preparation for their Pacific League game. Because of inclement weather that included lightning that pelted the area Friday night, the Bulldogs and Indians had their respective games postponed and had to finish the contests Saturday. With the win, the Bulldogs stay in contention for their second straight league championship, as they are tied for second with Crescenta Valley (7-1, 4-1). The two trail league-leading Arcadia (6-2, 5-0) by one game with two remaining. Burbank pulled out the thrilling win last week with a late touchdown. With 3:11 remaining, senior quarterback Matthew Porras dropped back and floated a ball to tight end Duncan Smith on a fade to the back of the end zone. In between two defenders, Smith went up for the ball and came down with it, crashing to the ground for a 17-yard touchdown reception that put Burbank ahead, 15-14. The Bulldogs’ defense stepped up, including stopping Muir at the 1-yard line on one occasion and at the 12 on the last play of the game, with Smith coming up with a big sack to end things. Glendale has a solid quarterback in senior Trent Lousararian, who threw for more than 200 yards against Crescenta Valley. The Nitros’ lone win came in a nonleague contrast Sept. 7 against Ribet Acadamy, 33-24.