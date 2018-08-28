Weekly Football Preview: Burroughs vs. Canyon Country Canyon

OUTLOOK: The Indians will have had more than a week to digest what occurred last week in their season-opening loss to West Ranch in a nonleague contest. Mistakes proved costly for Burroughs, which committed four turnovers. The Indians’ offense could never find a rhythm and their defense gave up some big plays. Sophomore running back Luke Rogers had 15 carries for 38 yards for an offense that finished with 47 total yards. “Our kids are learning, and learning to watch tape and not everyone is a fast and as physical as they are on tape,” Burroughs first-year coach Rand Holdren said. “Our guys are learning that you have to respect your opponent, you have to execute and do what you have to do.” Canyon, which went 6-6 and 1-4 in the Foothill League to tie for fifth place in 2017, is playing Burroughs in nonleague competition after competing against Burbank the last few years. The Cowboys have a good quarterback in junior Aydyn Litz, who threw for two touchdowns last week.