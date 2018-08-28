Weekly Football Preview: Burroughs vs. Canyon Country Canyon

BURROUGHS VS. CANYON COUNTRY CANYON
WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday
WHERE: Memorial Field (Burroughs High)
RECORDS: The Indians and Cowboys are both 0-1
LAST WEEK: Burroughs lost to West Ranch, 54-0; Canyon lost to San Fernando, 42-27
OUTLOOK: The Indians will have had more than a week to digest what occurred last week in their season-opening loss to West Ranch in a nonleague contest. Mistakes proved costly for Burroughs, which committed four turnovers. The Indians’ offense could never find a rhythm and their defense gave up some big plays. Sophomore running back Luke Rogers had 15 carries for 38 yards for an offense that finished with 47 total yards. “Our kids are learning, and learning to watch tape and not everyone is a fast and as physical as they are on tape,” Burroughs first-year coach Rand Holdren said. “Our guys are learning that you have to respect your opponent, you have to execute and do what you have to do.” Canyon, which went 6-6 and 1-4 in the Foothill League to tie for fifth place in 2017, is playing Burroughs in nonleague competition after competing against Burbank the last few years. The Cowboys have a good quarterback in junior Aydyn Litz, who threw for two touchdowns last week.
SOMETHING INTERESTING: Burroughs will have one more nonleague game against visiting Harvard-Westlake on Sept. 6 before opening Pacific League play Sept. 14 against Arcadia at home.
BURBANK ON BYE WEEK
The Bulldogs (1-1), who lost to Moorpark, 44-21, last week, return to play Sept. 7 against Hart at home.