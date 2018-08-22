Girls' Golf Preview: Burroughs, Burbank tee off on new season

The Pacific League girls’ golf landscape has changed for the 2018 season.
Gone from the league is perennial title contender La Cañada, which moved to the Rio Hondo League. New to the league is Glendale, which will attempt to field a full team after having individual competitors in the past.
Burroughs hopes to put itself in the mix among the top three squads in league, while Burbank will look to be competitive with a small team.
Here is a closer look at how the teams are shaping up.
BURROUGHS
The Indians are coming off a season in which they placed second in the Pacific League behind champion Arcadia.
“I’m not sure the strength of the league this year,” Burroughs coach Greg Everhart said. “Arcadia should be dominant once again. We’ll probably be fighting for second with [Crescenta Valley].
“It’s a smaller group, in numbers, but they are dedicated to getting better in all aspects of the game, both mentally and physically.”
Last season, Burroughs took part in the CIF Southern Section Eastern Team Divisional, placing 12th with a 472 in the 20-team event at Jurupa Hills Country Club in Riverside.The Indians were led by an 18-over-par 89 from Gabija Petrulis.
Petrulis, a senior, will be one of the Indians’ key returners, along with fellow senior Abbie Riggs.
“We lost three seniors from last year, but our two seniors, Riggs and Pstrulia, have been on varsity the last three years, so they have the experience and will be coupled with some hungry up-and-comers.”
Other key Indians players will be freshman Kiara Hernandez, sophomore Sadie Demmert and junior Jocelyn Kim.
BURBANK
The Bulldogs placed fourth in the Pacific League last season and lost their best golfer, Amy Tran, to graduation.
Tran had a 44.3 average for league competition and placed eighth.
“We will have another young team and we lost Amy, who led us last year,” Burbank coach Branko Sevic said. “We are going to have four or five returners from last year, so hopefully they will be able to help us. But we also have some young golfers and we will have to see what they are going to be able to do.”
Returning for the Bulldogs will be a pair of sophomore sisters, Kara and Madison Lee, along with sophomore Reigina Ramos, Junior Cassie Moron and senior Olga-Marie Davis.
“We are looking to be much better than we were last year across the board, Sevic said. “We do have some players with experience, and hopefully their experience will help us out.
“This group worked hard all summer long to get better.”
A couple of new players who Sevic hopes will make an impact are freshman Alica Cho and sophomore Elen Badlyan.
“In our league obviously Arcadia will be the top team again,” Sevic said. “Glendale is bringing a team this year, but I really don’t know anything about that team. Also, Burroughs is young I think, but they should be good.”