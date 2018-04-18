Burroughs baseball gives undefeated Arcadia a run

Arcadia's Dominick Tello drove in Tyus Santa Anna with a double roped into left-center field that chased Indians starter Julian Jaramillo. Xavier Dubon took over on the mound and Arcadia notched another run two batters later against the sidearm hurler on a single by Tim Van Kirk. Two batters after, Chase Pedersen, who had three runs batted in, hit a double to right-center, scoring another run for the visitors. The final run of the top of the sixth came on a single by Jacob Lopez.