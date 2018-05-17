Burroughs baseball out hits Downey, but is plagued by errors in playoff loss

Burroughs was finally able to add to its run total in the seventh inning. Andres Salazar led off with a walk and Nathan Palafox (one hit, one walk) followed with a single to left. After a pop-out, Collin Johnson delivered a base hit to right to load the bases. Garcia (two for four with a run batted in and a run scored) hit into a fielder's choice that scored Salazar (one hit, one walk), but Johnson was thrown out at second trying to advance on the play.