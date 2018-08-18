Porras passes Burbank football to first test in opener

BURBANK — The Burbank High football team traded touchdowns for punts throughout the first half of its season opener with Monrovia.
Sure enough, it was a good sign of an eventual victory, as the Bulldogs kicked off an anticipated season with high expectations with a 45-12 win over the visiting Wildcats on Friday night at Memorial Field.
Last season’s Pacific League co-Player of the Year Matthew Porras picked up where he left off, throwing for six touchdowns for 257 yards on 19-of-29 passing. The senior also rushed for 110 yards, serving as the main catalyst of a balanced Bulldogs offense.
“We were waiting for this game,” Porras said. “We’ve been working hard and getting ready. As soon as we got on the field, it was on; it was on from the first play.”
It didn’t take long for Burbank to set the tone, getting its first touchdown in less than two minutes on the game’s opening drive. Completions to Duncan Smith and Chadz Vang bookmarked positive runs from Max Mendieta and Porras. Porras capped the 85-yard drive with a touchdown pass to Vang (three receptions for 52 yards) not two minutes into the game.
Smith caught four balls for 80 yards. Erik Harutyunyan and Seth Jones also caught four apiece. Ben Burnham finished with three receptions and 51 yards, including a touchdown.
“Erik is an amazing target, he’s four-year varsity,” said Porras who threw two touchdowns to both Vang and Smith. “Ben is up-and-coming; Duncan is big, can’t tackle him; Chadz’s routes and speed are amazing.”
Monrovia mustered only three yards on its opening drive, giving the ball back to the Burbank offense which didn’t waste much time scoring again on a 35-yard touchdown from Porras to Smith with 8:18 in the first quarter that put Burbank up, 13-0.
Burbank moved the ball effectively again with a pass-run balance on its third possession, which was capped by another Porras-Vang connection seconds into the second quarter.
Vang was a dual threat, rushing for 56 of the team’s 158 yards.
The Wildcats faked a punt on the next possession but the run didn’t go anywhere, instead giving Burbank the ball on their territory.
Mendieta, who ran for 42 yards, was on the receiving end of Burbank’s fourth touchdown, a 11-yard strike from Porras midway through the second quarter that gave the Bulldogs a 26-0 advantage.
A dominant first half was highlighted by Burnham’s touchdown reception with 14 seconds until halftime. The junior fought off defenders on a jump-ball, and secured the ball as he fell down in the end zone. The impressive catch increased Burbank’s cushion to 32-0.
Monrovia ran the second-half kickoff back for a touchdown, the first cause for celebration on the visiting side.
“We came out a little flat,” said second year Bulldogs Coach Adam Colman, who guided the team to a Pacific League championship last season. “That’s the third year in a row they’ve run a kickoff back for a touchdown against us. I don’t know what they’re doing, gotta watch more film.
“It’s the first game after an eight-month layoff. You forget it’s a long game. We lost some focus, but it’s a good learning moment.”
Porras threw an interception on the ensuing possession. Monrovia capitalized on the short field with a touchdown run by Maury Rams IV, cutting the deficit to 32-12.
The momentum was short-lived, however, as Porras and Smith connected again, capping a nine-play, 72-yard drive.Penalties — mostly of the unsportsmanlike variety — littered the third quarter as the outcome of the game was becoming clear.
Matthew Sanchez got in on the scoring act, recovering a Porras fumble in the end zone. The score, which came at the 6:22 mark of the fourth quarter, would be the last in an impressive season opener.