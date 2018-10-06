Burroughs football contends early, falls to Muir in Pacific League

PASADENA —Football giveth. Football taketh away.
Such was the fortune for the Burroughs High football team early in its Pacific League matchup with host Muir on Friday night.
Except for Muir’s first drive of the game, which resulted in a Jahlique Stephens touchdown, the Indians defense was impressive for much of the first half, highlighted by two interceptions.
Henry Diaz gave Burroughs its second take-away and had its offense on Muir’s 18, seeking momentum and a potential tie game.
The drive, however, ended with a turnover on downs. Burroughs then forced a fumble on a completion on Muir’s ensuing drive, but Aryonis Harrison was there to pick up the ball and take it for a touchdown.
The unlucky play came late in the first half, changing what was once a one-possession ballgame. The second half didn’t have as many thrills, much to Burroughs’ chagrin, as the Indians suffered a 36-0 defeat.
“We got our ass kicked,” Indians Coach Rand Holdren said. “We didn’t execute.”
Muir (6-1, 3-1 in league) capped the first half with a field goal as time expired to take a 17-0 lead at halftime. Burroughs’ Luke Rogers saved a touchdown by tackling Kamar Watkins after Muir forced a fumble on a sack.
Burroughs (1-6, 1-3) struggled on offense throughout the game, gaining just 162 yards of total offense. Rogers, a sophomore, received much of the workload, carrying the ball 21 times for 54 yards.
Complementing Rogers with a passing attack was not successful against Muir. Burroughs gained 64 yards through the air.
“Offensively we were sluggish but defensively we were lights out,” Muir Coach Antyone Sims said.
A pair of interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown late in the game, punctuated a forgettable second half for the Indians.
“We were doing things defensively but we gotta move the ball,” Holdren said. “It’s part of the game. I gotta look at film and fix what’s wrong.”
Burroughs, which hasn’t made the CIF Southern Section playoffs the past two seasons, will try and rebound next Thursday with a Pacific League game against Hoover at Glendale’s Moyse Field.
Hoover didn’t play after forfeiting its game Friday with Pasadena.