Burroughs' Miraglia shuts down Bonita in playoff win

Indians center fielder Hannah Talavera starred at the plate as well in the field. In the top of the third, the senior drove in what would turn out to be the winning run. Memorie Munoz led off by drawing a walk from Bearcat pitcher Serena Navarrete. Later, with one out and Munoz on second after she stole the base, Talavera came up and smacked the seventh pitch of the at-bat down the third-base line to drive in the first run of the game with a double.