Burroughs boys' volleyball falls to power Loyola in second round of CIF playoffs

BURBANK —Shortly after its season ended in the second round of the CIF Southern Section Division I playoffs, the Burroughs High boys' volleyball received a thunderous applause.
The cheers came from the Burroughs fan base, which showed its appreciation following another successful season that included a ninth straight Pacific League championship.
Though Burroughs would have liked to have extended its season, it's bid came up short following a 25-16, 25-17, 25-20 home defeat against second-seeded Loyola on Thursday. It was the second straight season the Indians lost in the second round and, likely not consequently, both exits have come since Burroughs was promoted to Division I.
"That was cool to get that kind of ovation and our guys gave it their all against a great team like Loyola," Burroughs coach Joel Brinton said. "It's a great experience to get this far playing Santa Monica and Loyola at home in the playoffs.
"We got some great experience in league play and we scheduled tough teams in nonleague and tournaments to get us ready."
Loyola (23-2) turned to its experience to turn aside Burroughs (19-9). The Cubs, who won the Mission League title, relied on pinpoint passing and accurate hitting to quell the Indians.
Loyola received 11 kills from Luke Turner, eight kills apiece from Matt Johnson and Wyatt Lewis and 22 assists from Andrew Bagnard.
"Loyola's passing was very good and it was sometimes tough to defend against it with their multiple options," Brinton said.
Burroughs got 10 kills from Cole Kaitz and six from Diego Rosal. The Indians received 18 assists from Jose Solano and 10 digs from Sam Tipton.
The Cubs raced to a 16-11 lead in the first set on a kill by Lewis. The Indians closed to within 18-15 on a kill by Rosal before the Cubs finished on a 7-1 run to take a 1-0 lead. Turner had three kills in the late surge.
In the second set, Loyola used a 4-0 run to take a 15-9 lead. Burroughs could get no closer than 21-17 on a block by Azael Estrada. Loyola finished up the set on a 4-0 surge to make it 2-0.
Loyola, which began the playoffs with a win against San Marcos, led throughout the third set. Burroughs closed to within 12-10 on a kill by Kaitz, but Loyola's experience proved to be too much as it finished the match on a 4-2 run. A kill by Lewis completed the sweep.
"We knew coming in that it would be a battle and then you get the experience of playing a team like Loyola, Kaitz said. "We wanted to play a top team like that at the Division I level.
"We had another excellent season and there's a lot to be proud of here and what we've been able to do."
Said Loyola coach Michael Boehle, who has won six CIF championships, four state crowns and two national titles since taking over the program 20 years ago: "We had to come out and focus playing our game. I think we were just a little bit better. Burroughs has a very good team and Joel has done an unbelievable job. He's got some good things going and he'll get it all figured out."
Twitter: @TCNCharlesRich