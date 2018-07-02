Burbank Junior softball picks up where it left off

Since beginning the playoffs, it’s been smooth sailing for the Burbank Junior softball team.
After rolling to the Section 2 Tournament championship, Burbank shifted gears to the State Tournament on Saturday at Banning Pass Little League in Riverside County.
Clarisa Robles and Kaelyn Freed each finished with three hits to power Burbank to an 11-0 win against Culver City/West Los Angeles in a tournament opener. The game was called in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Burbank didn’t see its bats wilt in the Inland Empire heat after scoring 50 runs in three Section 2 games at Tujunga Little League Fields.
“We actually started a little bit slow in the first couple of innings Saturday and then turned it on,” Burbank coach Rocco Buffolino said. “We were up, 1-0, after the second inning and then scored three runs in the third to break it open.
“We seemed to have a steady attack and we got at least one hit from everybody in the starting lineup. We have such a great lineup and they know exactly what to do.”
Robles had two doubles and drove in two runs and Freed drove in three runs to ignite Burbank. Starting pitcher Ann Buffolino went six innings, striking out 11 and scattering three hits for Burbank, which will meet Apple Valley in a winner’s-bracket game at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Apple Valley, which won the Section 8 title, opened the tournament with a 9-8 win versus Azusa on Saturday and followed with an 11-1 victory against 29 Palms on Sunday.
The winner will advance to the championship game at 5 p.m. Saturday. The loser will compete at 6 p.m. Friday. A winner-take-all game would be held at 5 p.m. Sunday.
“I saw some of Apple Valley’s game Saturday,” Rocco Buffolino said. “They have a very good team.
“We’ll go out there and take them on. We have a lot of experience and we’ll rely on that.”
Culver City/West L.A. captured the Section 4 crown and saw its season conclude Sunday following an 11-10 defeat against Azusa.