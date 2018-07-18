Burbank Junior All-Stars softball ends regional tourney with win

Members of the Burbank Junior softball All-Star team had experienced this same scenario before.
For the second straight season, the Media City squad came one step away from qualifying for the Junior World Series, as it was eliminated in the regional tournament.
Burbank saw its season come to an end Tuesday evening in the West Region Tournament in Tucson, Ariz.
However, on a positive note, for the second consecutive season, Burbank ended the tournament with a win, defeating Flagstaff (Ariz.), 3-0, at Arthur Regional Park in Tucson in its final pool-play game.
Burbank ended the tournament 3-2.
“We’re just sick of being the bridesmaid,” Burbank coach Rocco Buffolino said. “This year we had bigger plans and they just didn’t work out the way we wanted them to.
“They had a goal in mind and they really wanted to make it to the World Series. Although we kind of fell short of that goal, this team still has a lot to be proud of.”
The Media City squad received strong performances by pitchers Ann Buffolino and Kym Rudder, who combined for the shutout against Flagstaff. With Buffolino starting and going four innings and Rudder throwing three innings of relief, the pair combined to allow just three hits while striking out 14.
Burbank began the game by jumping out to a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning on a solo home run to left field by Ann Buffolino. She finished the tournament with five home runs in five games.
Neither team was able to muster any runs the next three innings.
With Ann Buffolino and Rudder keeping the Flagstaff bats in check, Burbank increased its advantage to 2-0 with a run in the fifth inning. Kaelyn Freed (two for two) singled, Calista Lee moved her over to second with a sacrifice bunt and Freed scored on a single by Vanessa Navarro.
Burbank made it 3-0 with an insurance run in the seventh inning. Meli Orozco singled and the run was plated on a base hit by Elizabeth Zamora.
Burbank began the tournament in Pool B Saturday with a 15-2 victory against Flagstaff. But later in the day, the Media City squad lost a close 5-4 decision in nine innings to Snow Canyon (Utah).
“That loss against Utah was really a killer for us,” Rocco Buffolino said. “We win that game, then we have two days off and we are playing in the late game Tuesday with a chance to advance.
“But we just kicked the ball around and they were able to score the winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning with two outs.”
It was a second loss in a row for Burbank on Sunday, as it fell to Abbott O. Rabbit (Alaska), 3-1.
Burbank was able to bounce back, earning a 22-4 victory against Ruby Mountain (Nevada) on Monday. Burbank had 11 hits in a game that went five innings.
Burbank, the District 16 representative, captured Section 2 and Junior Division (State) titles.