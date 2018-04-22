First-round wins by Glendale’s Shabazyan, Grigoryan highlight ‘Burbank Beatdown’

In other bouts: Jose Marroquin (1-1) rallied to earn a technical knockout after he was busted open and looked to be on the verge of being stopped against Jon Saroyan at 3:25 of the first round in the opening bout of the night; Mark Alviderz (1-2) followed suit notching his first pro win in the first round, submitting Jose Aparicio (0-1) in 51 seconds with a belly-down armbar; with the fourth straight first-round finish, Arutjun Pogosian (3-0) defeated Arian Sharifi (4-1) via TKO at 1:49; popular Southern California fighter Mike Jasper (13-4), after entering the cage to Johnny Cash's "Folsom Prison Blues" battered Justin Baseman (15-18-1) for a TKO at 4:57 of the first to continue the first-round finish parade with three seconds to spare; the first fight to go past the first went distance as Serob Minasyan (9-9) won a split decision over Spike "The Alpha Ginger" Carlye (4-1); Team Hayastan's David Roberts (2-0) finished Raul Mota (0-1) with a walk-off knockout at 1:52 of the first.