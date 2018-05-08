Providence volleyball makes quick work of Highland in CIF opener

BURBANK — Admittedly, the Providence High boys’ volleyball team is going to have to play better to make a deep postseason run, but they’re content with securing a first-round win.

In their first match in the CIF Southern Section Division IV playoffs, the Pioneers advanced to the second round with a 25-15, 25-15, 25-19 victory over visiting Highland on Tuesday evening.

“The biggest thing was to play and get the kinks and the nerves out,” Providence coach Nicole Brouilard said. “A lot of them are in their first playoff game. I thought we played an all-around, solid game.”

Providence (13-2), which won the Liberty League title, missed the postseason last year after falling in the second round of Division V play in 2016. They’ll move to the Prep League next season but all focus is on the second round, where Santa Ana Valley or Eisenhower await.

“Knock it out and move forward,” Brouilard said. “It was an OK win; I’m not happy with it. We’re going to need to play better and raise our level of play.”

Consistent, although not stellar, play was enough to get by the Bulldogs (12-11), the third-place team from the Golden League.

Momentum was on the Pioneers’ side throughout the match, as they trailed on just two occasions over the three games.

Highland couldn’t muster a scoring streak of three or more in the first game in which the teams traded the first eight points until Providence settled in. A low-shooting percentage, coupled with unforced errors, aided Providence in pulling away and getting the first punch in.

An offense led by Zack Pikhart (13 kills) helped maintain possession to extend scoring runs, including eight of the final 12 to clinch the opening game.

Providence faced little resistance in taking a commanding 2-0 lead. Providence spead the ball around, with Carl Menke and Nick Tidik getting passes and scoring key points.

Brouilard challenged her team to not allow more than 10 points in the third. That didn’t happen, as the energy level dipped while Highland showed some fight.

Providence led 21-18 with Highland looking to extend the match to a fourth game. Tidik’s kill on the next point proved crucial as it prompted a timeout. The Pioneers dashed all hopes four points later with a Zach Hurst ace.

“It’s nerve-wracking in the playoffs because it’s the next level of competition, but I think we did a good job keeping our nerves under control,” Pikhart said. “We did a good job of spreading out hits, passes, service.

“We kept momentum, lost energy for a little but picked it back up.”

Gerald Martin led the Pioneers in the assists department with 16, with Hurst adding 14. Enrico Arambulo (10) and Weston Tengan (nine) combined for 19 digs.