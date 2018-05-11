Providence volleyball sweeps into CIF quarterfinals

BURBANK — Another sweep by the Providence High boys' volleyball team has it riding high into the quarterfinals of the CIF Southern Section Division IV playoffs.
Undoubtedly a better all-around showing than Tuesday's first round, the Pioneers executed in all facets, while staying poised against a more formidable opponent en route to a 25-19, 25-21, 25-15 win in a second-round tilt with Santa Ana Valley Thursday evening at Providence.
"The level of play was better and it allowed us to play up to our abilities and match the higher level of play," Providence coach Nicole Brouilard said. "There was better volleyball being played out there. More fun to watch."
Zack Pikhart led the team again in kills, picking up 19 against the Falcons. He clinched the first and second games with kills, one of eight in an outstanding second game.
Next up, the Pioneers will travel, but not far, to Pasadena to take on No. 2 seed La Salle, which defeated Laguna Blanca on Thursday.
Similarly to Tuesday when the Pioneers swept Highland, Providence (14-2) played in front most of the way, but a tougher opponent in Santa Ana (16-10-1) kept it tightly contested from the beginning of the match to the later stages of the third.
An early 6-0 run in the opening game gave the Pioneers a lead they wouldn't relinquish. The Falcons stayed within striking distance but were prevented from stringing together a streak of points longer than three, keeping momentum with Providence.
The second game was even tighter, with the largest lead being four. The teams were knotted for the fifth and final time at 14. Providence took the next point and wouldn't look back, thanks in large part to Pikhart and emphatic kills from Michael Zwart, who finished with seven for the match.
"There was a timeout around the 15-point mark and I told them it's time to elevate their play even more," Brouilard said. "They stepped up and took it to them. They accomplished the goal set out for them and executed."
Santa Ana gave Providence its best shot, scoring four of the first five in the third, but Providence didn't falter and fought back until taking its first lead at 9-8 after a 6-0 run. Once again, the Pioneers held on to it, putting it away shortly after with 10 unanswered.
Zach Hurst's 23 assists led the way for the Pioneers.