Burroughs girls, Burbank boys victorious in league swimming

BURBANK — In regards to the annual cross-town rivalry meet, the Burroughs High and Burbank swimming coaches had different perspectives.
For Bulldogs coach Cody Parker, it was his first exposure to the battle for bragging rights in the city.
In contrast, Jacob Cook is a veteran of the rivalry clash having served as a swim and water polo coach for the Indians.
Both coaches had something to be happy about after Wednesday's Pacific League match at Burbank. While the Indians girls were victorious, 86-75, the Bulldogs boys were able to earn an 85-60 victory.
"Just being at Burbank High this year, I have heard a lot about Burbank versus Burroughs," Parker said. "So I knew this was a meet that was important and a meet that they really wanted to win. It's fun for them to really get into this; it's fun for them and it's fun for the coaches as well.
"We wanted to have a good showing today, not only because it was the rivalry meet, but also because it was the last meet before we go into the league prelims and finals.
Cook said he didn't try to curtail his swimmers' excitement heading into the meet.
"It's always good to get pumped up for the rivalry," Cook said. "When it's Burbank against Burroughs there are always going to be those emotions and you always want to beat your rival.
"But it's also a lot of fun , so I encourage them to have fun and enjoy it."
Burroughs was able to win the girls' meet despite its best swimmer not being at full strength. Sophomore Mia Wilson, a holder of six Indians school records, the 2017 All-Area Swimmer of the Year and a 2017 CIF State Swimming and Diving Championships qualifier last season, was suffering from bronchitis.
Despite that, Wilson was victorious in two events, taking the 50-yard freestyle in 25.44 seconds and the 100 butterfly in 59.52.
"It was hard to breathe today," Wilson said. "I have missed the past few practices and and I have been just trying to recover. I really didn't want to do a lot today because I want to hopefully be ready for league [finals] and CIF.
"It's been really hard to get over this. Practices are hard enough and just this added to it. … It was difficult for me today."
Burroughs also received wins by Maddie Spangler in the 200 freestyle (2:14.47), Isabel Canelo in the 100 backstroke (1:08.07) and Mia Fallon in the 500 freestyle (6:13.46).
Placing first for Burbank were Emily Udall in the 200 individual medley (2:34.06), Michelle Morlock in the 100 freestyle (1:00.50) and Simone Bethel in the 100 breaststroke (1:19.62).
On the boys' side, the Bulldogs received a double-winning effort from David Lee, who took the 50 freestyle (23.80) and the 100 freestyle (53.09).
"What I look to do is to battle against the time to become better myself," Lee said. "I have been really happy with the way I've improved so far this year. I think I've dropped almost a second in the 50.
"I felt pretty good today. I wasn't tiring out and I was able to go faster than before."
Also placing first for Burbank were Ryan Feldman in the 200 freestyle (1:54.93), Henry Marganyan in the 200 individual medley (2:33.90) and Arsen Rostomyan in the 100 breaststroke (1:03.62).
The Indians had a double winner in Reigh Abaoag in the 100 butterfly (53.15) and the 100 breaststroke (1:02.78). Burroughs also received a win from Niolei Lazarev in the 500 freestyle (5:40.05).
Twitter: @jefftsports