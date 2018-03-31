Sports Roundup: Burbank baseball falls to Arcadia

BASEBALL
Arcadia 9, Burbank 6: The Bulldogs lost to the Apaches for the second time in four days, absorbing the Pacific League defeat Friday evening at home.
Burbank is 2-7, 0-2 in league.
GIRLS' TRACK AND FIELD
Arcadia 88, Burroughs 42, Pasadena 3: Indian Elizabeth Switzer won the pole vault with an 11-feet-6 effort in the Pacific League tri-meet Thursday afternoon at Memorial Field.
Emily Virtue was first in the 1,600 meters (5 minutes, 15 seconds), Kayla Wrobel took the high jump (4-8), Priscilla Murillo won the shot put (30-10) and Catalina Sutter won the discus (86-2) for Burroughs.
BOYS' TRACK AND FIELD
Arcadia 107, Burroughs 25, Pasadena 21: The Indians had two individual winners in the Pacific League tri-meet Thursday afternoon at Memorial Field.
Jeron Straker was first in the 1,600 meters (4 minutes, 34 seconds) and Sean Durmick took the pole vault (10 feet 6).