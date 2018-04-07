Sports Roundup: Burroughs’ Switzer vaults to victory at Arcadia

GIRLS' TRACK AND FIELD
Burroughs at the Arcadia Invitational: Indians senior Elizabeth Switzer tied for a victory on Friday afternoon in open pole vault competition.
Switzer posted a winning mark of 11 feet, 7 inches, with tied her for first with Vista Murrieta's Tamara Bader. Fellow Indians senior Alex Akobian finished tied for eighth with a height of 10-7.
BOYS' TRACK AND FIELD
Bellarmine-Jefferson at South Pasadena Tiger Invitational: The Guards sent a trio of entrants into Friday's competition at South Pasadena High.
Senior Tim Carlson tied for seventh with Red Mountain's Tyler Brinkerhoff in the pole vault with a height of 11 feet, 6 inches.
Junior Nick Montijo finished sixth in his heat and 38th overall in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 4 minutes, 41.71 seconds.
The Bell-Jeff 400-meter relay took sixth in its heat and 17th overall with a time of 49.07 seconds.
BASEBALL
Pasadena 7, Burroughs 1: The Indians were dealt their first Pacific League loss Friday afternoon on the road.
Burroughs (9-7, 3-1 in league) was held to just one hit and committed four errors.
Julian Jaramillo drove in Collin Johnson for the Indians' only run and Revin Diego had the team's only hit.
BOYS' VOLLEYBALL
Thousand Oaks d. Burbank, 25-17, 26-24, 23-25, 25-14: The Bulldogs dropped a nonleague match on Friday afternoon.
Rory Rickey led the Bulldogs (11-6) with 12 kills and three blocks, while Ryan Rickey finished with 11 kills, Eddie Curren added 17 digs and Brian Valmonte tallied 35 assists. The team will take a week off before returning to action on Feb. 13 at Hoover.