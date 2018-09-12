BURBANK LEADER

Sports Roundup: League sweep for Burbank girls’ volleyball

By From Staff Reports
Sep 11, 2018 | 5:40 PM

GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

Burbank d. Hoover, 25-10, 25-13, 25-13: The Bulldogs rolled to a Pacific League victory against the visiting Tornadoes on Tuesday.

Burbank improved to 5-9, 3-3 in league.

GIRLS’ TENNIS

Burbank 16, Hoover 2: The Bulldogs improved to 3-1, 2-1 in the Pacific League with the win Tuesday at home.

Arcadia 16, Burroughs 2: The Indians didn’t have enough to topple the defending Pacific League champs Tuesday on the road.

Burroughs (1-3, 0-2 in league) received wins in singles from Sandy LeMay, 6-3, and Isabella Harris-Bermudez, 6-4.

BOYS’ WATER POLO

Burbank 11, Webb 8: The Bulldogs held on to notch a nonleague victory Tuesday on the road.

Varuzhan Bibulyan paced the Bulldogs (4-1) with six goals, while Arty Gasparyan added three goals, 10 steals and two assists.

Burroughs 14, Crespi 10: The Indians (1-2) earned the nonleague victory Tuesday at home.

