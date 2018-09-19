Sports Roundup: Burbank tennis wins rivalry against Burroughs in battle of CIF-ranked teams

GIRLS’ TENNIS
Burbank 9, Burroughs 9 (Burbank wins on games, 78-68): The Bulldogs won the Pacific League match Tuesday afternoon on the road in a battle of CIF Southern Section ranked teams.
Burbank (5-1, 4-1 in league) came into the match ranked No. 6 in Division II, while Burroughs (2-4, 1-3) is No. 1 in Division III.
Bulldogs No. 3 singles player, Siya Joshi was down, 2-5, in her final set, but came back to win, 7-5, in the final round to force the match to be decided on games.
“We had some mistakes today and we were making some of the same mistakes over and over,” Burbank coach Loi Phan said. “And when that happens that is the fault of the coach, me.
“But I told the girls that we were able to pull out the win and they never gave up.”
Burbank received singles sweeps from Kristina Kirakosyan, 6-0, 6-1, 6-1, and Johana Faraj, 6-0, 6-1, 6-0.
Burroughs got a sweep in doubles from Isish Demesa and Fong Nguyen, 6-4, 7-5, 6-0.
BOYS’ WATER POLO
Burroughs 18, Alhambra 2: The Indians improved to 3-3 with the nonleague win Tuesday afternoon at home.
Burbank 13, Calabasas 9: The top-ranked Bulldogs earned the nonleague victory Tuesday afternoon on the road,
Burbank (5-1), ranked No. 1 in CIF Southern Secton Division VI, received six goals from Johnny Agazaryan, five goals from Varuzhan Bibulyan and eight steals and four assists from Arty Gasparyan.
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Providence d. St. Monica Academy, 25-10, 25-7, 25-23: The Pioneers (13-5) rolled to the nonleague sweep Tuesday afternoon at home.