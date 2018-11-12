Sports Roundup: Cross-country group advances to CIF finals

BOYS’ CROSS-COUNTRTY
Providence in CIF Southern Section preliminaries: Pioneers senior Nick Montijo placed first in his heat Saturday in a Division V race at the Riverside City Championship Cross-Country Course, earning a spot in next week’s CIF finals.
The senior and Bellarmine-Jefferson High transfer, running as an individual, had a winning effort of 15 minutes, 53.3 seconds over three miles. His time was the fastest of the three Division V races.
The finals will take place Saturday at the same venue.
Burbank in CIF Southern Section preliminaries: The Bulldogs weren’t able to qualify for the finals, but Andres Leon advanced as an individual out of his Division I heat Saturday at the Riverside City Championship Cross-Country Course.
On the three-mile course, Leon placed sixth in 15 minutes, 21.5 seconds. He was followed by Victor Goli (12th;15:28.9), Tadeh Shanazari (56th; 16:01.4), Dayne Ellis (84th; 16:30.0) and Steven Wright (90th; 16:38.6).
Burbank placed 10th in the heat with a team-total of 242 points in a race won by Long Beach Poly (91).
GIRLS’ CROSS-COUNTRY
Burbank in CIF Southern Section preliminaries: The Bulldogs placed fifth in their Division I heat and qualified for the CIF finals with a fine effort Saturday at the Riverside City Championship Cross-Country Course.
Burbank had a team total of 152 points in a race won by Walnut (72).
The Bulldogs were paced by Sol Fernandez, who placed eighth over the three-mile course in 18 minutes, 06.6 seconds. She was followed by Mckynzee Kelley (25th; 18:38.8), Elin Markarian (33rd; 18:50.2), Lydia Forsyth (44th; 18:58.8) and Natalie Danao (46th; 19:01.4).
Burroughs in CIF Southern Section preliminaries: The Indians finished eighth in their Division I heat and earned a spot in next week’s CIF finals out of Saturday’s meet at the Riverside City Championship Cross-Country Course.
Jordan Guzman paced Burroughs, finishing 27th over the three-mile course in 18 minutes, 45.8 seconds. She was followed by Ceci Whitney (33rd; 18:56.4), Julianna Navarro (58th; 19:21.9), Savannah Hernandez (61st; 19:23.1) and Lakely Nealis (73rd; 19:36.5).
