Sports Roundup: Providence boys,’ girls’ soccer teams start season with wins

BOYS’ SOCCER
Providence 3, Pacifica Christian 2: The Pioneers battled back from a 2-0 deficit at the half to win their season-opener Wednesday in a nonleague match on the road against former Liberty League foe.
Patrick Avedikian, Joey Blanchett and Shant Avedikian tallied goals for Providence.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Providence 3, Pacifica Christian 2: Orla Dempsey had two goals in pacing the Pioneers to a win Wednesday in a nonleague match to open their season against former Liberty League foe at Occidental College.
Veronica Hunstable also scored a goal for Providence, which proved to be the match-winner late in the second half.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Providence 54, Pilibos 34: Freshman Jyah LoVett opened her Pioneers career with a bang, scoring 17 points and grabbing 11 rebounds in a nonleague win Tuesday on the road in the team’s season-opener.
Ariel Gordillo added 15 points and Audrey Sayoc added 14 for Providence.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Providence 63, Agoura 49: The Pioneers outscored the Chargers, 19-5, in the fourth quarter to pull out the win Wednesday in the Paul Sutton Tip-Off Classic.
The Pioneers improved to 2-0.
Providence 66, Santa Clara 58: The Pioneers kicked off their own Paul Sutton Tip-Off Classic with a nonleague victory Tuesday evening.
BOYS’ WATER POLO
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 12, Burrroughs 5: The Indians began the season Tuesday with a nonleage loss on the road.
Burbank 11, Beverly Hills 7: The Bulldogs picked up the nonleague win on the road Tuesday in their season-opener.