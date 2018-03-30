Sports Roundup: Burbank track and field earns league sweep of Hoover

GIRLS' TRACK AND FIELD
Burbank 125, Hoover 5: Alisa Petrosyan was a triple winner in the 300-meter hurdles (54.2 seconds), the 100 hurdles (17.9) and the pole vault (8 feet, 6 inches) in the Pacific League win Thursday afternoon at home.
Jayla Flowers was a double winner for Burbank in the 400 (1:04.5) and the long jump (17-10 1/4), as was Paula Jaramillo in the 100 (13.2) and 200 (27.6).
BOYS' TRACK AND FIELD
Burbank 111, Hoover 22: Led by double winners Sergio Aguilar and Zion Chavez, the Bulldogs rolled to a Pacific League win Thursday afternoon at home.
Aguilar was first in the 110-meter hurdles (15.8 seconds) and the 300 hurdles (40.7), while Chavez took the pole vault (9 feet) and the triple jump (40-1).
SOFTBALL
Providence 19, Beverly Hills 8: The Pioneers rolled to a victory in nonleague play Thursday afternoon at Olive Park.
Sarah Cox had four hits, while Frankie Maravilla had three and Celeste Lee and Amanda Bin had two apiece to improve the Pioneers to 3-3.
Burbank 17, Pasadena 1 (five innings): Pitcher Allie Bensen went the distance, scattering four hits, striking out four and walking three in the Bulldogs' Pacific League win Thursday at McCambridge Park.
Improving to 5-1, 2-0 in league, Burbank was paced by Amaya Broyles, who was three for three with a three-run home run and a two-run triple for five runs batted in. Katie Treadway was two for two with three RBI and Macie Jensen was three for four with two doubles.
BOYS' TENNIS
Crescenta Valley 11, Burbank 7: The Bulldogs fell in the Pacific League home match Thursday afternoon.
BASEBALL
Rio Hondo Prep 9, Providence 8: The Pioneers dropped a nonleague game Wednesday evening at Foy Park.
Elias Ferguson had a double, triple and drove in three runs, Julian Tapia had two hits, Kobe Siy drove in a run and Joey Blanchette scored twice for Providence (2-4).
BOYS' VOLLEYBALL
Burbank d. Glendale, 25-15, 25-13, 25-18: The Bulldogs rolled to a Pacific League victory Wednesday at home.
Burbank is 10-3, 4-0 in league.
Burroughs d. Pasadena, 25-14, 25-15, 25-14: Steven Grandinetti had 11 kills to lead the Indians to a Pacific League win Wednesday at home.
Carter Cottrell contributed 14 assists and Azael Estrada had six digs and four aces for Burroughs (8-5, 4-0 in league).