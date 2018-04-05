Sports Roundup: Burbank Cup back in hands of Burroughs golf

BOYS' GOLF
Burroughs 14, Burbank 2: After the Bulldogs won in 2017, the Indians regained cross-town bragging rights with the victory in the 19th annual Burbank Cup on Wednesday afternoon at De Bell Golf Club.
The event is conducted in a match-play format. The player who won the most holes in his individual matchup was awarded a point.
The medalist was JJ Nakao of Burbank, who fired a two-under-par 69.
Getting wins for Burroughs were Trey Sanchez over Hayden Chase, 4-2; Ryan McGowan over Brian McCarthy, 6-5; Aaron Cohen over Nick Toczek, default; Niko Coccuo over Devin Blazon, 7-6; Jack Nitzsche over Adam Barnfather, 8-7; Rob Ceja over Elgar Aboulian, 6-5; Myles Sherry over Billy Malipun, 8-7; Dylan Roy over William Gurgis, 9-8; Tyler Mashore over Xuanhe Qi, 8-5; Jacques LeMay over Brandon Rozo, 7-6; Haydon Campbell over Harrison Rothacher, 10-8; Daniel Gonzalez over Jason Bisordi, 10-8; Grant Sessinghaus over Devean Cabrera, 6-5; and Sam Hawksworth over Gabriel Valdez, 10-8.
The Burbank winners were Nakao over Kodiak Hernandez, 6-5, and Jake Panikowoski over Kevin Kienlen, 3-1.
BOYS' VOLLEYBALL
Burbank d. Pasadena, 25-9, 25-16, 25-6: The Bulldogs improved to 11-4, 5-1 in the Pacific League with the victory Wednesday afternoon at home.
Newbury Park d. Burroughs, 23-25, 25-15, 25-23, 19-25, 15-9: Cole Kaitz had 15 kills and three blocks for the Indians in a nonleague loss Tuesday evening on the road.
Diego Rosal added 13 kills and three blocks, Jose Solano had 35 assists and Sam Tipton had 13 digs for Burroughs (9-6).
BASEBALL
Webb 7, Providence 1: The Pioneers fell in their final game of the Gladstone Tournament on Wednesday morning on the road.
Joey Blanchette had a single and drove in a run and Gunnar Pratt had a single for Providence (2-7).
BOYS' TENNIS
Burbank 18, Pasadena 0: Burbank rolled to Pacific League victory Wednesday afternoon at home.