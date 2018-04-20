Sports Roundup: Bell-Jeff boys’ track wins historic Santa Fe League title

BOYS' TRACK AND FIELD
Bellarmine-Jefferson 67, St. Matthias-St. Pius X Academy 37: Despite fielding a team with just nine athletes, the Guards won the Santa Fe League meet Tuesday at Burroughs High to clinch the league championship.
The Guards finished 4-0 in league and likely captured the final league title in school history, as Bell-Jeff is slated to close at the collusion of the current school year.
Tim Carlson led Guards with victories in the 100 meters (11.7 seconds), the 200 (23.6), the triple jump (39 feet 10 inches) and the long jump (18-8).
Nick Montijo was a triple winner in the 1,600 (4:39), 800 (2:08) and 3,200 (11:00), Chris Antee won the 400 (56.4), Canaan Williams won the high jump (5-0) and Bell-Jeff was victorious in the 4x100 and 4x400 relays.
BOYS' VOLLEYBALL
Burroughs d. Hoover, 25-5, 25-9, 25-12: The Indians ran their Pacific League winning streak to 62 straight matches with the win Thursday afternoon at home.
Connor Burroughs had seven kills and Kade McGovern added four. McGovern also set a school record for aces in a match with eight. Jose Solano had 12 assists for league-leading Burroughs (13-6, 9-0 in league).
Burbank d. Crescenta Valley, 19-25, 25-21, 25-23, 25-21: The Bulldogs earned a season sweep of the Falcons with a Pacific League victory Thursday afternoon at home.
Burbank (14-5, 8-1 in league) is in second place in league.
Providence d. Holy Martyrs, 25-22, 25-15, 25-9: The Pioneers remained perfect in Liberty League play, improving to 3-0, 12-2 overall, according to Maxpreps.com.
Zack Pikhart had 11 kills for the Pioneers, with Gerald Martin tallying 27 assists. Zach Hurst added 17 assists, Weston Tengan had nine digs and Josh Mayor garnered six kills.
SOFTBALL
Arcadia 15, Burbank 10: The Bulldogs lost a wild Pacific League game at home on Thursday.
The loss dropped Burbank to 9-8 and 5-3 in league for third place, two games behind second-place Burroughs and a game in front of Arcadia and Glendale.
BOYS' TENNIS
Arcadia 17, Burbank 1: The Bulldogs slipped to 6-4 in the Pacific League with the loss Thursday afternoon at home.