Sports Roundup: Providence volleyball's memorable run stopped by second seed

BOYS' VOLLEYBALL
La Salle 3, Providence 0: Following a Liberty League championship and three-set victories over Highland in the first round and Santa Ana Valley in the second round, the Pioneers' memorable run came to a close in the CIF Southern Section Division IV quarterfinals against the No. 2 seed, 25-16, 25-16, 25-21, on the road Saturday night.
The Pioneers concluded their season with a 14-3 record and were the area's last volleyball team standing.
BOYS' TRACK AND FIELD
Bellarmine-Jefferson at CIF Southern Section Division IV preliminaries: At Carpinteria High on Saturday, the Bell-Jeff athletic body stayed alive.
In the school's final athletic season before it will close down, Tim Carlson will move on to the CIF Southern Section finals.
In the boys' pole vault, Carlson tied for sixth and qualified with a vault of 11 feet 6 inches.