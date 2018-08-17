Sports Roundup: Positive start for Providence volleyball

GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Providence d. Holy Martyrs, 25-20, 26-24, 26-6:25 26 25: The Pioneers improved to 2-0 with the nonleague victory Thursday at home.
Ashley Davis paced Providence with 15 kills, while Jennifer Tolentino had four aces and eight assists and Justine Nuñez contributed 14 assists.
Provdence d. Bishop Conaty-Loretto, 25-7, 25-10, 30-28: The Pioneers opened their season Tuesday with a nonleague victory at home.
Isabella Mahan led Providsence with 20 digs, while Liana Artunian had eight kills and five aces, Ashley Davis had nine kills, Dolce Prieto had eight kills and Justine Nuñez and Jennifer Tolentino contrubuted 13 assists apiece.
Saugus d. Burbank, 25-23, 23-25, 25-22, 25-19: Katie Treadway had 15 kills, 12 digs and five aces for the Bulldogs in a nonleage loss Thursday at home.
Amaya Broyls added eight kills and 16 digs, Ashley Eskander had 44 assists and 14 digs and Hannah Cericos had 11 digs for Burbank (1-1).
Chaminade d. Burbank, 25-20, 22-25, 25-20, 25-17: The Bulldogs began their season Tuesday with a nonleague loss at home.
Katie Treadway led Burbank with 14 kills and 16 digs.