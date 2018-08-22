Sports Roundup: Providence volleyball on a roll

GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Providence d. Milken Community, 25-13, 25-13, 25-20: The Pioneers won their fifth straight match and remained undefeated with the nonleague victory Tuesday at home.
Isabella Mahan had 12 digs, Justine Nuñez had six aces and 18 assists, Ashley Davis had eight kills, Liana Artunian had seven kills and Orla Dempsey contributed six kills for Providence (5-0).
Providence d. Orangewood Academy, 25-18, 25-16, 25-16: The Pioneers remained unbeaten with the nonleague win Monday on the road.
Isabella Mahan-Mesa had 19 digs, Jennifer Tolentino had 10 assists, Justine Nuñez had 14 assists, Maddie Morris had nine kills, Ashley Davis had eight kills and Liana Artunian added seven kills for Providence.
Providence d. San Gabriel Mission, 25-6, 25-15, 25-12: The Pioneers cruised to a nonleaague victory Saturday.
Nicole St. Denis had nine aces, Isabella Mahan-Mesa had nine digs, Justine Nuñez had 11 assists, Ashley Davis had nine kills and Orla Dempsey had five kills for Providence.
Monrovia d Burbank, 25-11, 25-18, 25-21: The Bulldogs fell behind early and couldn’t come back in suffering the nonleague loss Tuesday against the host Wildcats.
The loss drops Burbank to 0-3.
Burbank struggled early, dropping the first game with the help of some unforced errors and eight Wildcats aces.
Burroughs in Molten Classic: The Indians split two matches Saturday in the opening rounds of the tournament.
Burroughs opened with a 19-25, 25-18, 16-25, 25-22, 15-13 loss to Long Beach Wilson and bounced back to notch a 25-21 25-18, 25-22 win against Downey.
The Indians, who captured a Pacific League title last season, compete in a third-round contest at 6:30 p.m. today against West Torrance at Downey High.
BOYS’ WATER POLO
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 18, Burroughs 5: The Indians opened their season Tuesday with a nonleague loss at home.