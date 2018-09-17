Sports Roundup: Burroughs’ Hernandez wins third straight league golf match

GIRLS’ GOLF
Burroughs, Burbank in Pacific League Match No. 4: Indians’ Kiara Hernandez continued her impressive freshman campaign by winning Monday’s match at Harding Golf Course in Griffith Park.
Hernandez fired a one-under-par 36.
Arcadia won the match with a team total of 205, Burroughs was second with a 221, Crescenta Valley was third with a 253 and Burbank was fourth with a 253.
The Indians received a 41 from Jocelyn Kim, a 46 from Abby Powell, a 48 from Gabija Petrulis and a 50 from Abbie Riggs.
Burbank was led by Madison Lee, who fired a 40. She was followed by Kara Lee with a 43, Regina Ramos with a 45, Cassie Morin with a 55 and Elen Badalyan with a 70.
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Burroughs in Ayala Tournament: The Indians defeated Ayala, 27-25, to take third place in the Gold Division on Saturday.
In pool play, Burroughs defeated Martin Luther King, 25-15, 18-25, 25-21, and lost to Sunny Hills, 25-16, 21-25, 25-22 to finish second in its pool. In the championship round, the Indians beat Upland, 21-25, 29-27, 15- 8, lost to Ontario Christian 25-17, and defeated Martin Luther King, 25-23.
GIRLS’ CROSS-COUNTRY
Burbank in Woodbridge Invitational: The Bulldogs placed seventh in the rated race at the Silver Lakes Sports Complex in Corona on Saturday.
Burbank, which had a team total of 259, was paced by Shalom Mejia, who was 17th in 17 minutes, 50.1 seconds. She was followed by Sol Fernendez (34th; 18:07.0), Mckynzee Kelley (63rd; 18:35.0), Megan Lacamera (71st; 18:39.4) and Natalie Danao (74th; 18:41.2).
Burroughs in Mt. Carmel Invitational: Indians’ Jordan Guzman placed second in 17 minutes, 04 seconds in the sophomore race and Burroughs finished first in the event Saturday at San Diego’s Balboa Park.
In a team total of 155, the Indians also featured Patrycja Maciak (17th; 18:40), Briana Contreras (25th; 19:07), Kiara Cruz (29th; 19:07) and Kaia Mouser (40th; 19:39).
In the senior race, Julianna Navarro was 32nd (17:18) and Lakely Nealis was 47th (17:50) and in the freshmen race Sophia Navarro was fifth (17:21) and Savannah Hernandez was 37th (19:38).
BOYS’ CROSS-COUNTRY
Burbank in Woodbridge Invitational: Participating in the prestigious sweepstakes race, the Bulldogs placed 26th with a team total of 548 at the Silver Lakes Sports Complex in Corona on Saturday
Burbank’s best finisher was Andres Leon, who was 54th in 14 minutes, 54.8 seconds. He was followed by Dayne Ellis (106th; 15:16.8), Tadeh Shanazari (107th; 15:17.4), Jahir Olvera (159th; 15:41.2) and Anthony Chiaravalle (179th; 15:52.2).
Burroughs in Mt. Carmel Invitational: Indians’ Mason Ortega won the freshman race in 17 minutes, 09 seconds in the event Saturday at San Diego’s Balboa Park.
In the same race, Xander Penaflor placed third in 17:24, Chase Eldridge was 13th in 18:18 and Robert Church was 51st in 19:43.
In the boys’ senior race, Carlos Ponce was 40th (16:48). in the varsity race Robert McGraham placed 21st (17:13) and Jimmy Nealis was 11th (17:08) in the sophomore race.