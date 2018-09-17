Sports Roundup: Burroughs’ Hernandez wins third straight league golf match

Burbank, which had a team total of 259, was paced by Shalom Mejia, who was 17th in 17 minutes, 50.1 seconds. She was followed by Sol Fernendez (34th; 18:07.0), Mckynzee Kelley (63rd; 18:35.0), Megan Lacamera (71st; 18:39.4) and Natalie Danao (74th; 18:41.2).