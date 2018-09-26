Sports Roundup: Agazaryan, Bibulyan pace Burbank polo to win in league opener

The Bulldogs placed their first five runners among the top 10, led by a third-place finish by Christian Nunez Jr, who finished in 17 minutes, 07.17 seconds. He was followed by Peter Al-hasani (sixth; 17:23.10), Ethan Hutchin (seventh; 17:24.35), Tyler Jenkins (eighth; 17:30.12) and Luis Castellanos (10th; 17:39.89).