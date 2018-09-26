Sports Roundup: Agazaryan, Bibulyan pace Burbank polo to win in league opener

BOYS’ WATER POLO
Burbank 14, Pasadena 9: Johnny Agazaryan had seven goals and Varuzhan Bibulyan added five to pace Burbank to a win Tuesday in its Pacific League opener on the road.
Agazaryan added six steals and Arty Gasparyan had six assists and five steals for Burbank (6-1), which is ranked No. 2 in CIF Southern Section Division VI.
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Arcadia d. Burbank, 25-15, 25-14, 25-13: The Pacific League-leading Apaches proved too tough Tuesday afternoon, as the Bulldogs fell on the road.
Burbank slipped to 7-11, 5-4 in league.
Burroughs d. Glendale, 25-13, 25-9, 25-23: Juliana Van Loo had 13 kills to lead the Indians to a Pacific League victory Tuesday afternoon at home.
Lydia Grote and Camila Sanchez-Tellez added eight kills each for Burroughs (9-3, 8-1 in league).
Flintridge Prep d. Providence 25-22, 25-15, 25-21: The Pioneers slipped to 14-8, 2-7 in the Prep League with the loss Thursday at home.
Ashley Davis had seven kills, Isabella Mahan Mesa had nine digs, Justine Nuñez had 12 assists and Jennifer Tolentino had eight assists and 11 digs for Providence.
Providence d. Lycee International of Los Angeles, 25-10, 25-8, 25-6: The Pioneers won the nonleague battle of city private-school teams Saturday evening at home.
Ashley Davis had seven kills, Justine Nuñez had 10 assists and seven aces, Jennifer Tolentino had nine assists and five aces and Katie Karroum and Liana Artunian had five kills each for Providence.
Chadwick d. Providence, 25-22, 25-16, 25-23: Liana Artunian had seven kills and seven digs for Providence in the Prep League loss Friday.
GIRLS’ TENNIS
Arcadia 14, Burbank 4: The Bulldogs couldn’t get past the defending Pacific League champions Tuesday afternoon at home.
Burbank slipped to 5-2, 4-2 in league.
BOYS’ CROSS-COUNTRY
Burbank in Billy York Invitational: The Bulldogs ran to a first-place finish Saturday in the Division B race at the Riverside Cross-Country Course.
On the three-mile course, Burbank won with a team total of 33 points. besting second-place Gabrielino (66).
The Bulldogs placed their first five runners among the top 10, led by a third-place finish by Christian Nunez Jr, who finished in 17 minutes, 07.17 seconds. He was followed by Peter Al-hasani (sixth; 17:23.10), Ethan Hutchin (seventh; 17:24.35), Tyler Jenkins (eighth; 17:30.12) and Luis Castellanos (10th; 17:39.89).
Providence in Prep League meet: Pioneers’ Nick Montijo finished third in 17 minutes, 48.33 seconds Friday on the three-mile Peninsula Cross-Country course in Palos Verdes.
He was followed by Connor Flynn (17th; 20:10.05), Conrad Davis (19th; 20:33.82), Hunter Campen (20th; 21:03.66) and Lucas Weaver (23rd; 21:59.04).
Providence placed fourth in the team results with 82 points.
GIRLS’ CROSS-COUNTRY
Burbank in Billy York Invitational: Bulldogs runners captured the top four places in winning the Division B race Saturday at the Riverside Cross-Country Course.
Zoe Zeron won the three-mile race in 20 minutes, 47.5 seconds and was followed by Cynthia Movsisian (second; 21:05.21), Sofia Butler (third; 21:40.99), Kyalin Abarabar (fourth; 21:48.59) and Brianna Montajes (13th; 22:50.84).
Providence in Prep League meet: Pioneers’ Carissa Guardado placed sixth in 22 minutes, 10.61 seconds on the three-mile Peninsula Cross-Country course in Palos Verdes.
She was followed by Sandra Vargas (25th; 24:56.22), Megan Marquez (38th; 29:59.79), Stella Murphy (39th; 32:34.47) and Mary Kate Pasco (40th; 32:36.03).
In the team competition, Providence placed sixth with 148 points.