Sports Roundup: Burbank girls’ tennis shuts out Pasadena

GIRLS’ TENNIS
Burbank 18, Pasadena 0: Burbank improved to 6-2, 5-2 in the Pacific League with the victory Thursday afternoon on the road.
Crescenta Valley 13, Burroughs 5: The Indians fell Thursday afternoon in the Pacific League match against the visiting Falcons.
The Indians (3-6, 2-5 in league) doubles team of Savannah Dorris and Suzy Kim won two sets, 7-5, 6-3.
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Burbank d. Pasadena, 25-21, 25-23, 23-25, 15-9: Amaya Broyls had 15 kills and Katie Treadway added 13 kills and six aces to lead host Burbank to a Pacific League win Wednesday afternoon.
Kassie Gonzalez had 34 assists and five aces and Bianca Hudson had six kills for Burbank (8-11, 6-4 in league).
Mayfield d. Providence, 25-18, 25-22, 20-25, 25-20: The Pioneers slipped to 14-9, 2-8 in the Prep League with the loss Thursday evening on the road.
Ashley Davis led Providence with 16 kills, while Orla Dempsey had eight kills, Isabella Mahan Mesa had 20 digs and Justine Nuñez had 19 assists and 12 digs.
BOYS’ WATER POLO
Crescenta Valley 11, Burbank 7: The Bulldogs played well but couldn’t pull out the Pacific League win Wednesday afternoon at home.
Johnny Agazaryan had five goals and Varuzhan Bibulyan added two goals and two assists for Burbank (6-2, 1-1 in league), which is ranked No. 2 in CIF Southern Section Division VI.