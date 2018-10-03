Sports Roundup: Burbank, Burroughs volleyball notch league wins

GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Burroughs d. Muir, 25-8, 25-9, 25-10: Valeria Palma had 10 kills to lead the Indians to a Pacific League victory Tuesday afternoon on the road.
Burroughs improved to 11-3, 9-1 in league.
Burbank d. Crescenta Valley, 25-23, 25-22, 17-25, 20-25, 15-11: The Bulldogs held on for the Pacific League win Tuesday evening at home, completing a season sweep of the Falcons.
Burbank improved to 12-14, 7-4 in league.
BOYS’ WATER POLO
Arcadia 12, Burroughs 6: The defending Pacific League champion Indians slipped to 5-6, 0-2 in league with the league loss Tuesday afternoon at home.
BOYS’ TENNIS
Arcadia 17, Burbank 1: The Bulldogs struggled against the defending Pacific League champions Tuesday on the road.
Burbank slipped to 6-3, 5-3 in league.
Glendale 13, Burroughs 5: The Indians couldn’t avoid the season sweep at the hands of the visiting Nitros on Tuesday afternoon.
Singles player Sandy LeMay won two sets, 6-0, 6-0, as did Alice Weber, 6-0, 6-0, for Burroughs (3-7, 2-6 in league).
GIRLS’ CROSS-COUNTRY
Burroughs in Bellarmine/Sacred Heart Invitational: The Indians ran to victory in the Red Division race Saturday at Griffith Park.
Burroughs finished with a team total of 50 points, besting Valencia Valencia (68).
The Indians placed four of their finishers among the top 10 on the 2.9-mile course, getting efforts from Sophia Navarro (seventh; 19 minutes, 04.5 seconds), Jordan Guzman (eighth; 19:21.3), Ceci Whitney (ninth; 19:25.3), Julianna Navarro (10th; 19:32.0) and Lakely Nealis (17th; 19:55.9).
Burbank in Masters University Cross-Country Country Invitational: The Bulldogs placed fifth with a team total of 120 points Saturday at Central Park in Santa Clarita.
Serrano (57) placed first.
Burbank was paced by Shalom Mejia, who finished 18th in 19 minutes, 0.6 seconds on the 5,000-meter course. She was followd by Sol Fernandez (23rd; 19:08.5), Mckynzee Kelley (27th; 19:15.2), Natalie Danao (29th; 19:19.0) and Megan Lacamera (32nd; 19:33.0).
Providence in Bellarmine/Sacred Heart Invitational: Pioneers’ Carissa Guardado ran to a fourth-place finish in 19 minutes, 41.6 seconds in the White Division race on the 2.9-mile course Saturday in Griffith Park.
She was followed by Sandra Vargas (27th; 22:55.3), Megan Marquez (53rd; 23:59.9), Mary Kate Pasco (88th; 26:54.6) and Stella Murphy (104th; 28:18.1).
Providence finished ninth with a team total of 212 points. Sacred Heart of Jesus (46) placed first.
BOYS’ CROSS-COUNTRY
Burroughs in Bellarmine/Sacred Heart Invitational: The Indians ran to victory in the Red Division race Saturday at Griffith Park.
Burroughs placed first with a team total of 66, besting Loyola (73).
Jimmy Nealis paced the Indians with a sixth-place finish in 16 minutes, 00.1 seconds on the 2.9-mile course, He was followed by Johnny Padungyothee (10th; 16:17.9), Robert Mcgraham (14th; 16:30.4), Carlos Ponce (17th; 16:39.6) and Mason Ortega (24th; 16:51.0).
Burbank in Masters University Cross-Country Country Invitational: The Bulldogs placed sixth with a team total of 136 points Saturday at Central Park in Santa Clarita.
West Ranch (47) placed first.
Burbank was led by Andres Leon, who was 10th in 15 minutes, 40.9 seconds over the 5,500-meter course. He was followed by Dayne Ellis (30th; 16:29.9), Tadeh Shanazari (31st; 16:32.6), Anthony Chiaravalle (32nd; 16:33.4) and Steven Wright (33rd; 16:37.9).
Providence in Bellarmine/Sacred Heart Invitational: Pioneers’ Nick Montijo placed third in 16 minutes, 14.7 seconds in the White Division race on the 2.9-mile course Saturday in Griffith Park.
Other Providence scoring runners were Hunter Campen (55th; 18:16.2), Conrad Davis (55th; 18:49.0), Connor Flynn (100th; 19:24.4) and Carl Menke (137th; 20:22.4).
Providence was 16th with a team total of 346. Lancaster Desert Christian (82) took first.