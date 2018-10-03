Sports Roundup: Burbank, Burroughs volleyball notch league wins

The Indians placed four of their finishers among the top 10 on the 2.9-mile course, getting efforts from Sophia Navarro (seventh; 19 minutes, 04.5 seconds), Jordan Guzman (eighth; 19:21.3), Ceci Whitney (ninth; 19:25.3), Julianna Navarro (10th; 19:32.0) and Lakely Nealis (17th; 19:55.9).