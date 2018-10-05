Sports Roundup: Burroughs water polo notches league victory

BOYS’ WATER POLO
Burroughs 15, Pasadena 8: The Indians rolled to the Pacific League victory Thursday afternoon on the road.
Burroughs, the defending league champion, improved to 6-6, 1-2 in league.
Glendale 16, Burbank 8: The Bulldogs fell behind early and couldn't fight their way back in absorbing a Pacific League loss Thursday afternoon on the road.
Burbank, which trailed, 7-2, after one quarter, slipped to 8-4, 1-3 in league. The Bulldogs are ranked No. 2 in CIF Southern Section Division VI.
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Burbank d. Hoover, 25-7, 28-26, 25-9: The Bulldogs rolled to the Pacific League win Thursday afternoon on the road.
Brandice Hibbard had 10 kills and Kassie Gonzalez had seven aces, eight digs and 31 assists for Burbank (12-14, 8-4 in league).
GIRLS’ TENNIS
Crescenta Valley 11, Burbank 7: The Bulldogs slipped to 6-4, 5-4 in the Pacific League with the loss Thursday afternoon at home.