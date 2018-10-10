Sports Roundup: Burroughs volleyball stays in first place in league

GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Burroughs d. Pasadena, 25-14, 25-16, 25-19: The Indians remained in a first-place tie atop the Pacific League with the win Tuesday at home.
Burroughs (21-5, 12-1 in league) can claim a share of its second straight league with a win Thursday against host Burbank.
The Indians received 12 kills from Juliana Van Loo and 11 from Lyis Grote.
Burbank d. Glendale, 25-19, 25-14, 25-23:Amaya Broyls had 13 kills to pace the host Bulldogs to a Pacific League win Tuesday
Ashley Askander had 27 assists and Hannah Cericos had eight aces for Burbank (14-14, 9-4 in league).
Pasadana Poly d. Providence, 25-23, 25-19, 25-8: The Pioneers slipped to 16-12, 2-9 in the Prep League with the loss Monday on the road.
Burroughs in Redondo Power Classic: The Indians finished seventh and Lydia Grote was named to the all-tournament team Saturday at Redondo Union High.
Burroughs closed out the tournament with a loss to Santa Monica, 25-22, 25-1. The Indians also lost to Redondo, 25-18, 25-10, earned wins against South Torrance, 25-15, 21-25, 15-10, Thousand Oaks, 25-19, 25-21, and Marlborough, 25-15, 25-14, and fell to Archbishop Mitty, 25-17-25, 15-25, 15-13.
GIRLS’ TENNIS
Burbank 17, Hoover 1: The Bulldogs rolled to a Pacific League win Tuesday afternoon on the road.
Burbank improves to 7-4, 6-4 in league.
Arcadia 17, Burroughs 1: The Indians received a win in singles from Alice Weber, 6-2, in losing the match Tuesday at home against the defending Pacific League champion.
Burroughs slips to 3-8, 2-7 in league.
BOYS’ CROSS-COUNTRY
Burbank in Clovis Invitational: The Bulldogs had a good showing with a fourth-place finish Saturday in the XL Division at Woodward Park in Fresno.
Burbank finished with team total of 194. Davis was first with 109.
The Bulldogs were led by Andres Leon, who placed eighth in 16 minutes, .4 seconds on the 5-kilometer course. He was followed by Dayne Ellis (24th; 16:21.3), Tadeh Shanazari (45th; 16:35.4), Victor Goli (58th; 16:41.3) and Anthony Chiaravalle (67th; 16:47.0).
GIRLS’ CROSS-COUNTRY
Burbank in Clovis Invitational: The Bulldogs ran to an impressive third-place showing Saturday in the XL Division at Woodward Park in Fresno.
Burbank finished with a team total of 131. Dana Hills won the race with 119.
Pacing the Bulldogs was Shalom Mejia, who was sixth in 18 minutes, 46.4 seconds over the 5-kilometer course. She was closely followed by Sol Fernandez (ninth; 18:55.6) and other runners Mckynzee Kelley (35th; 19:40.3), Lydia Forsyth (36th; 19:41.0) and Natalie Danao (46th; 19:51.6).