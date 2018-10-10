Sports Roundup: Burroughs volleyball stays in first place in league

The Bulldogs were led by Andres Leon, who placed eighth in 16 minutes, .4 seconds on the 5-kilometer course. He was followed by Dayne Ellis (24th; 16:21.3), Tadeh Shanazari (45th; 16:35.4), Victor Goli (58th; 16:41.3) and Anthony Chiaravalle (67th; 16:47.0).