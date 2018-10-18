Sports Roundup: Burroughs’ Hernandez wins girls’ golf individual league title

GIRLS’ GOLF
Burroughs, Burbank in Pacific League individual finals: Indians freshman Kiara Hernandez fired a 10-over-par 80 on Wednesday at Los Robles Golf Course in Thousand Oaks to take the match and claim the league championship.
Hernendez, who placed first in five of six Pacific League contests, shot a 37 on the front nine and 43 on the back nine. She finished with a league-adjusted total of 22.
She is the first local golfer to capture a Pacific League individual championship since Burroughs’ Emily Tubert accomplished the feat in 2009, winning her second-straight title.
Burbank’s Madison Lee finished sixth in league with a 269. Both Hernandez and Lee qualify for CIF Southern Section individual completion.
Burroughs’ Gabija Petrulis placed eighth with a 269, teammate Jocelyn Kim was ninth (270), Burbank’s Kara Lee was 12th (282) and Indians’ Abbie Riggs was 13th (286).