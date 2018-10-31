Sports Roundup: Burroughs boys' water polo falls in close playoff match

BOYS’ WATER POLO
Carpinteria 8, Burroughs 6: The visiting Indians saw their season conclude Tuesday in a CIF Southern Section Division IV first-round playoff match on the road.
Burroughs (11-10) got two goals from Chase Legoretta and one each from Ryan Jaramillo, Vahagn Sahakyan, Chey Conlon and Nathan Gault-Crabb.
The teams were tied at 4 at halftime before Carpinteria took a 6-5 lead after the third quarter.
“We played a real good game in a tough environment,” Burroughs coach Jacob Cook said. “Our guys gave it their all.
“We just made a couple of mistakes and they capitalized on them.”
Burroughs 17, Pasadena 10: Chase Legoretta finished with eight goals and Vahagn Sahakyan added four on Thursday to lift the Indians to a win in the fifth-place game of the Pacific League Tournament at Arcadia High.
Burroughs finished 5-4 in league.