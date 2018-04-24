Sports Roundup: Burbank volleyball outlasts Glendale

BOYS' VOLLEYBALL
Burbank d. Glendale, 20-25, 25-15, 25-13, 21-25, 15-9: The Bulldogs battled back to win the Pacific League match Monday afternoon on the road.
Jonathan Ragheb had 18 kills and seven digs, Ryan Rickey added 16 kills and 12 digs, Rory Rickey had 14 kills, Brian Valmonte had 58 assists and nine digs and Eddie Curran contributed 26 digs and six aces for second-place Burbank (15-5, 9-1 in league).
Burroughs in Karch Kiraly Tournament of Champions: The Indians finished seventh in the tournament Saturday in Santa Barbara.
Burroughs defeated Quartz Hill, 25-15, 25-19, 25-21, and Bellarmine Prep, 20-15, 27-25, 25-23, 25-19, and lost to Corona del Mar, 25-20, 25-16, 25-18, and West Ranch, 20-25, 19-25, 25-12, 25-17, 15-13.
Burroughs' Diego Rosal earned all-tournament honors.
TRACK AND FIELD
Burroughs in 60th annual Mt. SAC Relays: Indians Jagdeep Chahal broke a school record and finished second in the boys' Invitational 3,200 meters in 9 minutes, .61 seconds on Friday at El Camino College.
Chahal was edged out by El Camino Real's Justin Hazell (9:00.60).
In the same race, Alexander Hirsch finished 23rd in 9:42.56. In the girls' seeded pole vault, Elizabeth Switzer tied second place with an 11-foot effort and Alex Akobian was 12th with a 10-0 mark.
BOYS' TENNIS
Crescenta Valley 16, Burroughs 2: The visiting Indians fell Monday afternoon in the Pacific League match.
Burroughs (6-5 in league) received singles victories from Kendric Marcy (6-0) and Sam Bernardy (7-5).
Burbank 18, Pasadena 0: The Bulldogs improved to 7-4 in the Pacific League with the victory Monday afternoon on the road.