Sports Roundup: Burroughs’ Chahal impresses at Arcadia Invitational

BOYS' TRACK AND FIELD
Burroughs at Arcadia Invitational: Indians senior Jagdeep Chahal turned in a big effort on one of high school track and field's biggest stages Saturday evening.
The Pacific League cross-country champion finished third in the invitational one-mile run with a mark of 4 minutes, 16.92 seconds, which was the best time for any state runner in the event. Chahal only trailed a pair of Colorado athletes in Niwot's Cruz Culpepper (4:13.14) and Silver Creek's James Lee (4:13.94).
Burbank at Arcadia Invitational: Bulldogs sophomore Victor Goli placed 16th in the one-mile Rising Stars race in 4:34.65 in Saturday morning's competition.
GIRLS' TRACK AND FIELD
Burbank at Arcadia Invitational: Freshman Jayla Flowers represented her school at Saturday's second day of the Arcadia Invitational by taking 22nd in the open triple jump with a mark of 35 feet, 3 1/4 inches.