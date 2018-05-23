Tully Talk: Recalling fond memories of Bell-Jeff

The very first story I covered for the paper was a Guards girls' volleyball playoff game at Bell-Jeff. The team was under the direction of venerable coach Hal Krug, who was just recently inducted into the Bellarmine-Jefferson Hall of Fame. In many postgame interviews with Krug over the years, he would often stop in mid-quote and tell me, "You know what I'm trying to say Jeff, just put down some nice quotes and don't make me sound stupid." And every time I would have to remind the coach that I couldn't make up quotes for him.