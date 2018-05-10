Sports Roundup: Burbank boys’ tennis prevails in CIF first round

BOYS' TENNIS
Burbank 12, Gahr 6: The Bulldogs went on the road Wednesday and defeated a reigning CIF Southern Section champion in the first round of the Division III playoffs.
Burbank (12-5) placed third in the Pacific League behind champion Arcadia and Crescenta Valley, while Gahr (13-3) won the San Gabriel League and the Southern Section Division V title last season.
"I talked to their coach and they won Division V last year, but they lost their top two doubles teams as well as some other players," Burbank coach Loi Phan said. "They were a pretty good team and their top two singles players were very good.
"We had won our 10th point by the third round, so I subbed some players in. I though that we played OK."
Burbank jumped out to a 4-2 lead after the first round.
The Bulldogs were led by the doubles team of Parker Katz and Dominic Sumera, which swept, 6-1, 6-0, 6-0.
Burbank advanced to Friday's second round to take on Simi Valley or Hacienda Heights Los Altos.
SOFTBALL
Archer 16, Providence 5: The Pioneers closed out their season on Wednesday afternoon with a Liberty League loss.
Providence, which ended the year on a nine-game skid, posted a final record of 4-12, 1-5 in league.
BASEBALL
Santa Monica Pacifica Christian 10, Providence 2: The Pioneers dropped their Liberty League game Wednesday evening at Foy Park.
Jacob McGorrian had two hits and Kobe Siy, Julian Tapia, Enrique Nazario and Joey Blanchette also had hits for Providence (2-18, 0-8 in league).